KITTANNING – After switching to new voting machines last year, Armstrong County is gearing up for additional changes as this year’s primary election approaches in April.
Jen Bellas, the county’s director of elections, told county commissioners at their March 5 meeting that the state’s recent overhaul of the election code will bring a number of changes to the voting process this year.
First, Bellas explained that the new law gives voters more time to register, going from 30 days before the election to 15 days. This year, she said, people can register to vote until the April 13 deadline for the April 28 primary election.
The law also eliminated straight-party voting; however, Bellas noted that voters are still free to vote for candidates all in one party, but will have to do it one at a time.
Candidates running a write-in campaign can no longer use stickers that will be placed on the paper ballots. Bellas said any write-in votes must be written in, and be legible so that election officials can determine what the name is.
Voters can file for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on April 21, Bellas said.
She noted that the biggest change this year will be with the newly approved mail-in ballots. While voters in the past needed a reason to apply for an absentee ballot, now voters can request to cast their vote by mail-in ballot for any reason.
Since the mail-in option is new, Bellas said she doesn’t know how many voters will go that route; however, estimates from the state are around 8,300 for Armstrong County, or roughly 20 percent of the voters registered.
“Since it’s new, I don’t know that we will get that many for the first election,” she said. “But I do think it will grow and be more and more popular as time goes on.”
Bellas said that Armstrong County has historically waited until the morning after election night to open and count its absentee ballots, and plans are to keep that procedure in place with the mail-in ballots. That way, she said, the office will have time to verify that mail-in ballot voters did not also vote at his or her regular precinct.
She said as the number of mail-in ballots grows, the election results announced on election night could change. She said that once the mail-in votes are tabulated, the results posted on the county’s website can be updated.
In other business at the commissioners’ meeting, officials briefly discussed the coronavirus and preparations on the state and local levels to deal with the potential outbreak.
Bill Hamilton, the county’s director of public safety, said that county officials took part in a conference call with the governor’s office regarding state preparations. Officials said the county has revised its pandemic plan, and would be holding meetings every Monday on the topic.
“The risk right now is extremely low,” Hamilton said last Thursday. He noted that Armstrong County does not have the transient population like nearby Allegheny County, which could bring the virus into the area more quickly.
Officials recommended washing hands and other basic prevention measures, and suggested that people refrain from shaking hands for the time being.
They also noted that store-bought masks and gloves will not work to curb the spread of the virus. They said that EMS workers and first-responders have specialty masks that are individually fitted.
Other Business
• Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian agreed to table the lone bid received for HVAC work on the courthouse and annex. After rejecting bids for the work last fall, the county hoped to receive bids from more contractors this time around, but only one bid was submitted. Officials noted that other contractors told them that they have a lot of work right now, and not enough skilled workers for the projects. The county will look into other options before the bid expires.
• The Armstrong Trail was awarded $5,000 in Marcellus Legacy funds that will be used for signage along the trail to point hikers and bikers to restaurants, businesses and other attractions along the trail.
• Marcellus Legacy funding was also awarded to the Armstrong County Farm Bureau to help pay to bring the state’s Agriculture Lab to schools in the county.
• The commissioners proclaimed the second Sunday of March as a County Day of Prayer.
• A contract for professional appraisal services was awarded to Serena Appraisal Services for right-of-way work associated with the upcoming water line extension project along Route 268 in Sugarcreek Township. Officials said that while one right-of-way was being donated, two other property owners have asked for compensation. The project is expected to be put out for bid in April, with work beginning this year to extend the water line to an additional 33 households in the area.