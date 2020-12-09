RIMERSBURG – The Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service’s recent financial problems threaten to leave emergency services shorthanded during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coupled with rising infection rates and hospital ICUs filling up, lack of available emergency transportation is an ingredient in a brewing health care disaster.
Fred Vasbinder, head of the ambulance company’s board of directors, laid out just what budgetary shortfalls mean for the service.
“Our most pressing need is enough funding to meet our payroll,” he said. “It takes about $17,000 per month just to pay our EMTs’ salaries on a 24/7 basis. SCCA’s pay scale is among the lowest in the area, so any ambulance company you talk to will be having the same problem.”
Vasbinder went on to describe keeping an ambulance service in operation as being like running a 30-person house with multiple vehicles.
“Along with payroll, we also have to cover everything that the average homeowner deals with,” he said. “From utilities to insurance to vehicle expenses, we pay all of that, too.”
Worse, SCCAS and other services often have to rely on aging rigs. One of the Rimersburg company’s ambulances is nearing the end of its lifecycle with several thousand dollars of loan payments still owed on it. The other ambulance, while paid off, is only a couple of years older than the “new” one.
Most private ambulance services tend to be frugal even in the best of times. In the worst of times, a lack of cash flow has most of them skating on the thin edge of financial ruin.
“We can blame most of our current situation on the pandemic,” Vasbinder said. “Fewer people went to the doctor or the hospital for routine care because they were afraid of catching the coronavirus. That, in turn, meant that we did not receive payment for those trips that were not made.”
Even in an average year, ambulance services often rely on payments arriving six months after they transport somebody to the hospital. At the same time, insurance reimbursement is usually only 20 cents for every dollar spent on transporting a patient.
“We still have not received any grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Vasbinder said. “We got a few thousand dollars under the Payroll Protection Program back in the spring, but it did not take long to blow through those funds.”
As of the time of the interview with Vasbinder, the SCCAS has barely enough funds on hand to cover a week of EMT payroll, let alone any other pressing expenses. The ambulance company plans to eliminate its service between midnight and 8 a.m. starting Dec. 13 as a way of stretching the last of its funds.
The company shared its plight on its Facebook page. As a result, a number of local residents have made cash donations to help cover some of the expenses. A couple of fundraising events are also scheduled for the week before Christmas.
Like many private ambulance services around the country, Vasbinder said that he and his fellow board members have tried reaching out to their municipalities for financial aid. However, with tax revenues at rock-bottom levels and without expected federal financial aid, most towns and all 50 states are essentially broke. There is nothing left over to help pull the ambulances out of a tailspin.
At present, Democrats and Republicans are sparring over the terms of a proposed $980 billion stimulus package, most of the money earmarked for extending unemployment benefits. There has been nothing said about distributing much-needed state aid which would trickle down to local agencies.
According to various news reports across the U.S. last week, most ambulance services and 911 dispatch centers are on the brink of collapse because of lack of adequate funding.
While Vasbinder was quick to point out that another area companies could pick up the overnight shift vacated by SCCA, all are in similar straits. There may come a time in the next two months when a call for an ambulance and EMTs goes unanswered because of a lack of funding.