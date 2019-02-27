EMLENTON – An Emlenton couple — with ties to the Rimersburg and New Bethlehem areas — is facing multiple charges including kidnapping and assault after a woman was allegedly discovered beaten and locked in an upstairs bedroom inside their Emlenton home.
Arrest warrants were reportedly issued last Thursday for Britany Nicole Hoover, 27, and Graham Scott Snyder, 32.
Both were charged with kidnapping to inflict injury or terror, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
In addition, Hoover was charged with strangulation, making terroristic threats, and 12 counts each of simple assault and harassment. Snyder was also charged with 10 counts each of simple assault and harassment.
According to reports, the Emlenton Police Department responded to the Hill Street residence — reportedly shared by the victim and the defendants — at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 and discovered the 46-year-old female victim yelling from the window of an upstairs bedroom.
Inside the home, reports state, the bedroom door was secured with a two-piece hasp that was affixed to the door and its frame with an interlocking wire to keep the woman from leaving.
Police were able to get into the bedroom and reportedly found the woman inside with black eyes, a split lip and bruises on her face and forehead. She also had bruises around her neck and chest that were in different stages of healing, police said.
The woman, who was the only one home at the time, was transported to UPMC Northwest in Seneca for treatment.
In a later interview, the woman reportedly told police that Hoover and Graham had locked her in the room on numerous occasions dating back to Jan. 1, only letting her out to eat and use the restroom.
The most recent incident took place on Feb. 12, and then the couple left the residence, reports state.
The victim reportedly explained that the amount of time she was locked in the room became “longer and longer” on each occasion, forcing her to “hold her urine” for extended periods of time.
In addition, Hoover allegedly threatened to choke the woman “until she passes out,” cut off or break her fingers, slit her throat and break her wrist. Hoover also allegedly told the victim that she had access to a gun and could shoot her in the head.
According to court documents, the victim reported being physically assaulted by Hoover at least 12 times between Jan. 1 and Feb. 12. The most recent incident took place on Feb. 8, when Hoover allegedly punched and choked the woman.
The victim also alleged that Snyder had punched and struck her in the head more than 10 times during the same time frame.
She reportedly said that she was deprived of leaving the home and not allowed outside.
Charges against Hoover and Graham were filed Feb. 20 with the office of District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey in Venango County.
