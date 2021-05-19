CLARION – EMS Appreciation Week is May 16-22, and the Clarion Drug Free Coalition is working to say thank you to all Clarion County EMS services.
“Our association knows that everyone who works in this field puts in long hours and sleepless nights taking care of the needs of our community,” states a press release from the Clarion Drug Free Coalition. “We know that you are dedicated, we know that you care, and we also know that you do not get the amount of thanks that you deserve most of the time.
“So today, we would like to take this opportunity to say ‘Thank you’ to everyone who provides emergency medical services within Clarion County. Thank you for your time, dedication, caring, compassion, and your devotion to patient care. Thank you for working long shifts and for holding over to cover late calls. Thank you for thinking on your feet to solve new problems for patients, comforting families, the community, and at times, risking your safety.”
The coalition is part of the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.
In recognition of EMS Appreciation Week, the coalition provided gifts and yard signs to local stations.
To join the Clarion Drug Free Coalition, call (814) 226-6350, ext. 104, or email jdolby@aicdac.org.