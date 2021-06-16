EAST BRADY – The Anything That Floats Contest is back as part of this July’s East Brady Riverfest, and entries are now being sought.
All “boats” must be homemade vessels, powered by hand or foot. Vessels built from kits, such as canoes and kayaks, are not permitted.
The race will take place on Saturday, July 17, starting at the boat launch along Seybertown Road at noon.
The race is free to enter, and those who register before June 30 receive free T-shirts for the entire crew.
Materials that are allowed for the vessels include: cardboard, wood, PVC, duct tape, milk jugs, old T-shirts, outdoor furniture, old bikes and pool noodles. Oars, paddles and sales are allowed, and pedal power is acceptable. No motors of any kind are allowed. Inflatable mattresses are allowed if they are decorated.
All boats must have a minimum of two crew members, with a maximum of 12.
For details and online registration, visit eastbradyriverfest.com.