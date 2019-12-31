NEW BETHLEHEM – After formally adopting the town’s 2020 budget and tax increases earlier in December, New Bethlehem officials were forced back to the council table last week for a last minute change to the community’s taxing situation.
A special meeting was called for the night of Dec. 26 after borough officials were informed by the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) that a previously approved $5 increase to the per capita tax was not allowed.
Council president Sandy Mateer explained that the borough’s decision to raise the per capita tax from $5 to $10 was not permitted because the state only allows for the tax to reach $10, which it was already set at with the borough collecting $5 and Redbank Valley School District collecting $5.
“Council amended the budget to move the per capita back to $5,” Mateer said, adding that in order to make up the $2,400 difference, the council raised the property tax millage by 0.25 mills.
The quarter-mill increase was on top of the 1.75-mill increase already included in the 2020 budget, bringing the total general fund millage to 18.999 mills, and the overall millage to 23.124 mills.
Mateer said that the council also reviewed year-end income categories and “amended the police budget to add some projected revenue and provide additional part-time hours for officers with no additional taxes.”
The special meeting also prompted a discussion about converting the borough’s current police force into a true regional police force.
Mateer said that a motion was passed unanimously to apply to DCED for funding to conduct a study on the pros and cons of moving to a regional police force. Officials stipulated that the borough would not pay for the study.
Mateer said the council would release a more detailed explanation soon.
Currently, New Bethlehem operates a police force that contracts its services to Hawthorn, Rimersburg and East Brady boroughs. Under a true regional model, the municipalities involved in the police force would establish a new entity that would oversee the regional force.