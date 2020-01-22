KITTANNING – Expansion and renovations are coming to the ACMH Richard G. Laube Cancer Center.
During last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners, the county and hospital officials announced a $1 million grant application for the pending project.
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Originally announced in July 2019, the RACP award is the result of the collaborative efforts of state Sen. Joseph Pittman (R-Indiana), state Rep. Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City), Governor Tom Wolf and the County of Armstrong. The county will serve as the grantee through its Department of Planning, and will pass through the funds to ACMH Hospital as work on the project is completed.
The Richard G. Laube Cancer Center provides comprehensive, accredited cancer care. ACMH Hospital’s advanced technologies combine with the expertise of Allegheny Health Network oncologists to enable early stage cancer diagnosis. ACMH is proud to provide the broad spectrum of surgery, medication therapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation to cure or stop the progression of cancer.
The renovation plan was initiated by ACMH Hospital Administration and Board of Directors to address a growing need in the community. Statistics show that cancer cases are on the rise due to an aging population and lifestyle related factors such as smoking, alcohol, obesity and exposure to sunlight. This increase in demand has resulted in longer wait times for appointments and overcrowding in the chemotherapy area. The ACMH Richard G. Laube Cancer Center, which provides outpatient cancer treatment, is the only comprehensive cancer treatment facility within a 22-mile radius.
“It is extremely important that cancer patients are able to receive their care close to home,” said Dana Klingensmith, ACMH Oncology Nurse Manager. “These patients don’t want to travel long distances for care. Cancer patients are usually very sick, with treatment regimens requiring several trips per week to a clinic. Chemotherapy can leave patients nauseous and extremely fatigued making travel intolerable.”
Hospital officials said that designs are being finalized that will maximize the cancer center’s existing footprint and incorporate numerous patient benefits. The resulting layout, with larger IV therapy bays will minimize noise and maximize privacy and comfort while providing access to natural light and a direct connection with nursing staff and other support services.
The planned design increases capacity to 18 chemotherapy bays plus two private rooms, which will nearly double the current infusion capabilities. Additional exam rooms will be constructed, resulting in an increase from four to ten which will dramatically decrease appointment wait times for new patients.
The expected increase in new patients will provide additional employment opportunities to Armstrong County residents.
“The new design of the cancer center will allow for a more streamlined approach to cancer treatment,” said John Lewis, ACMH Hospital President and CEO. “We’re creating an environment that is supportive and healing and brings together a larger team of experts to deliver the best care possible. We are pleased that this exceptional care will now be housed in a comfortable and close to home environment for our patients.”
A build out expansion of the front of the cancer center is planned to yield 1,500 square feet of additional treatment space. Lower level shell space will be utilized for additional exam rooms, offices and support services. The plan includes a canopied entrance way which has been designed at the corner of the building to provide easy way finding to treatment areas in the upper level and to lower level offices and exam rooms. A daylight connection from the upper ﬂoor through a two-story gallery with elevator access and a spacious waiting area has been designed to maximize patient and family comfort. Plans have been designed to temporarily move the location of treatment areas so that services for cancer patients will not be disrupted during the construction period.
“Oncology and cancer care is a core service and of paramount importance to our region’s population. We sincerely appreciate and thank Senator Pittman and Representative Pyle for their successful efforts in working to secure our RACP grant,” said Lewis.
After approving their end of the project last week, the Armstrong County Commissioners said they stood behind the project.
“This planned expansion and renovation project shows that ACMH Hospital is committed to the health and wellbeing of our region,” said Chairman Don Myers.
Commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian agreed.
“It’s clear that ACMH Hospital is keeping pace with the needs of those living in Armstrong County,” said Renshaw.
Added Fabian: “The Richard G. Laube Cancer Center provides a vital service to the population of Armstrong County.”