ALCOLA – Despite a slight drop in the number of animals from last year, the Clarion County Fair’s 2018 4-H Livestock Auction drew a large crowd of local business owners, state and county officials and community members, whose support garnered nearly $4,000 more in purchases from 2017.
During last Friday night’s event, held in one of the barns at the fairgrounds inside the Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers raised a total of $115,612.91 — up from last year’s total of $111,972.88 — for young farmers who raise animals for exhibition at the fair through the Penn State Extension Program.
The extension program uses the proceeds from the public auction to reward 4-H participants with scholarships and to underwrite future projects.
As part of the annual auction since its start 30 years ago, father and son Gary and Dan Rankin of Rankin Auction Services of Clarion took bids on 82 animals weighing a combined total of 36,835 pounds.
The following are the results of the Friday, July 27 auction:
Market Steer
• Grand Champion Market Steer, Champion Crossbred Steer, 1,475 pounds, shown by Kiley Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency, Inc., $3,097.50.
• Reserve Champion Market Steer, Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer, 1,305 pounds, shown by Isaac Rivers of Knox — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Enterprises, $2,740.50.
• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,355 pounds, shown by Mariah Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $1,355.
• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,355 pounds, shown by Mariah Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Melissa Oberst for Oberst Pet Paradise, $677.50.
• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,355 pounds, shown by Mariah Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Dana Fox, $1,355.
• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,355 pounds, shown by Mariah Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Chris Salsgiver for Dayton Feed Mill, $2,032.50.
• Reserve Champion Beef Carcass, 1,440 pounds, shown by Ethan Champion of New Bethlehem — purchased by Kevin Reichard for Reichard Equipment, $3,456.
• Beef Supreme Project, 1,450 pounds, shown by Ethan Champion of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $3,190.
• Champion Homebred Beef, 1,240 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Neal Racing Stable, $1,550.
• Champion Homebred Beef, 1,240 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by David Brickell, $1,550.
• Champion County Bred Beef, 1,350 pounds, shown by Dakota Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by U.S. Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, $3,105.
• Purebred Champion Steer, 1,235 pounds, shown by Mariah Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $3,334.50.
• Market Steer, 1,180 pounds, shown by David Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Tom and Cindy Barger, $2,478.
• Market Steer, 1,415 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $4,386.50.
• Market Steer, 1,260 pounds, shown by Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $3,276.
• Market Steer, 1,320 pounds, shown by Broc Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Dan Hurrekbrink for Eden, $3,828.
• Market Steer, 1,350 pounds, shown by Justin Ferringer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Paul Hollobaugh for Pine Run Farms, $3,510.
• Market Steer, 1,365 pounds, shown by Maggie Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Rod Flick for CBF Contracting, $3,003.
Dairy Beef
• Grand Champion Dairy Beef, 642 pounds, shown by Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,669.20.
• Reserve Champion Dairy Beef, 622 pounds, shown by Jordan Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Mike Hetrick for Hetricks Farm Supply, $1,306.20.
Market Goat
• Grand Champion Market Goat, 106 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $1,696.
• Reserve Champion Market Goat, 113 pounds, shown by Emily Gourley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Seneca Resources, $1,695.
• Grand Champion Carcass Goat, 93 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $1,162.50.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Goat, 115 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $1,437.50.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Goat, scholarship goat, 115 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder for Black Fox Farms, $287.50.
• Goat Supreme Project, 87 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by Sheriff Rex Munsee, $246.21.
• Goat Supreme Project, 87 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by District Attorney Mark Aaron, $246.21.
• Goat Supreme Project, 87 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $247.08.
• Champion Home Bred Goat, 68 pounds, shown by Rebecca Solida of Rimersburg — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $374.
• Champion County Bred Goat, 96 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by M&S Meats, $360.
• Champion County Bred Goat, 96 pounds, shown by Emily Fox of New Bethlehem — purchased by Mad Mar, $360.
• Market Goat, 81 pounds, shown by Madison Kephart of Kittanning — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $729.
• Market Goat, 87 pounds, shown by Timothy Reichard of Clarion — purchased by Steve Blackburn for PA Grain Processing, $739.50.
Market Lamb
• Grand Champion Market Lamb, 122 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by First United National Bank, $1,098.
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb, 142 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $1,065.
• Grand Champion Lamb Carcass, 119 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by John Bucko for LandPro Equipment, $1,011.50.
• Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass, 132 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $1,122.
• Lamb Supreme Project, Champion County Bred Lamb, 116 pounds, shown by Patty Smith of New Bethlehem — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $696.
• Champion Home Bred Lamb, 136 pounds, shown by Carrie Slease of Dayton — purchased by Kevin Neal for Kevin Neal Auction Service, $248.88.
• Champion Home Bred Lamb, 136 pounds, shown by Carrie Slease of Dayton — purchased by Neal Racing Stable, $248.88.
• Champion Home Bred Lamb, 136 pounds, shown by Carrie Slease of Dayton — purchased by Tim Powell for Tim Powell Auctioneer, $250.24.
• Market Lamb, 116 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Drummond’s Animal Hospital, $696.
• Market Lamb, 125 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Clarion Animal Hospital, $1,312.50.
• Market Lamb, 117 pounds, shown by Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $1,228.50.
• Market Lamb, 142 pounds, shown by Olivia Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Clark Nicklas for Laurel Mountain Energy, $852.
Market Swine
• Champion Market Swine, Champion Crossbred Swine, 288 pounds, shown by Anthony Baileys of Dayton — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $1,440.
• Reserve Champion Market Swine and Reserve Champion Crossbred Swine, 207 pounds, shown by Zoie Stewart of New Bethlehem — purchased by Joel Kerle for Major Brand Tire, $931.50.
• Champion Swine Carcass, 241 pounds, shown by Kiley Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family, $1,325.50.
• Reserve Champion Swine Carcass, 242 pounds, shown by Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $1,089.
• Swine Supreme Project, 235 pounds, shown by Jessica Cotton of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $1,233.75.
• Champion County Bred Swine and Champion Purebred Swine, 222 pounds, shown by Alena Keller of New Bethlehem — purchased by Marcie Shirey for Shirey Overhead Doors, $1,110.
• Champion Middleweight Crossbred Swine, 248 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by Donald Kimball III for Wessex Performance, $868.
• Reserve Champion Purebred Swine, 208 pounds, shown by Danica Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,184.
• Reserve Lightweight Crossbred Champion Swine, 215 pounds, shown by Samantha Heller of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $1,236.25.
• Reserve Champion Middleweight Crossbred Swine, 239 pounds, shown by Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by J.P. and Melissa Kirkpatrick for KTH, $1,254.75.
• Reserve Heavyweight Crossbred Swine, 298 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Don Rankin for Summit Ridge Farms, $1,117.50.
• Market Swine, 250 pounds, shown by Nora Mason of Parker — purchased by Jim Ellenberger for Martin Hill Livestock Co., 343.75.
• Market Swine, 250 pounds, shown by Nora Mason of Parker — purchased by Allegheny Lumber, $343.75.
• Market Swine, 212 pounds, shown by Emily Lauer of Knox — purchased by Joyce Fee for Seldom Rest Farm, $1,696.
• Market Swine, 222 pounds, shown by Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Mark Hildrebrand for KMI Trucking, $2,053.50.
• Market Swine, 265 pounds, shown by Ben Mason of Parker — purchased by Seneca Resources, $662.50.
• Market Swine, 281 pounds, shown by Brianna Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney, $843.
• Market Swine, 281 pounds, shown by Login Dehner of Clarion — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $913.25.
• Market Swine, 203 pounds, shown by Leah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Charles and Kelsey Boyles, $355.25.
• Market Swine, 203 pounds, shown by Leah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Trapper Ferris for Northwestern Seamless Gutters, $355.25.
• Market Swine, 211 pounds, shown by Isaac Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Fred and Suzie Daum for Hillside Acres, $844.
• Market Swine, 218 pounds, shown by Logan Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by J.P. and Melissa Kirkpatrick for KTH, $1,417.
• Market Swine, 223 pounds, shown by Noah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Jim Snyder for Black Fox Farms, $473.88.
• Market Swine, 223 pounds, shown by Noah Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Chris’ Tire, $473.88.
• Market Swine, 247 pounds, shown by Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Mike Guth for Allegheny Toyota, $1,358.50.
• Market Swine, 264 pounds, shown by Cole Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Mike Kennemuth of Kennemuth Farms, $1,188.
• Market Swine, 280 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet, $1,190.
• Market Swine, 219 pounds, shown by Anna Bish of Knox — purchased by Joseph Crate for J.M. Truck and Trailer and Fabrication, $876.
• Market Swine Scholarship, 219 pounds, shown by Anna Bish of Knox — purchased by Don Rankin for Summit Ridge Farms, $711.75.
• Market Swine, 206 pounds, shown by Brody Minich of Rimersburg — purchased by Falcon Research & Settlement Inc., 772.50.
• Market Swine, 236 pounds, shown by Sarah Cotton of Knox — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Enterprises, $1,121.
• Market Swine, 243 pounds, shown by Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Seneca Resources, $972.
• Market Swine, 275 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Chad Hannah for Keystone Country Concrete, $1,512.50.
• Market Swine, 284 pounds, shown by Jacob Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Mitch Minich for Legacy Archery, $1,349.
• Market Swine, 242 pounds, shown by Paige Cotton of Knox — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $1,089.
• Market Swine, 280 pounds, shown by Case Powell of Fairmount City — purchased by Chad Hannah for Keystone Country Concrete, $1,540.
Pig Pen
Replacement Bids
The following individuals placed bids on various items, including a pig planter, to help with the installation of new pens in the fair’s pig barn:
• State Rep. Donna Oberlander, $525.
• Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $500.
• Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $525.
• Swartfater Welding, $300.
• Judy and Mike Hetrick, $300.
• Eric Bowersox for Oak Hill Farm, $275.
• Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $532.
Scholarship Donations
The following individuals made $100 donations to the scholarship foundation: Rick Myers for Myers Construction; Joel Kerle for Major Brand Tire; Joel Kerle for Knox Farms LLC; Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family; U.S. Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson; Jim Snyder for Black Fox Farms; J&C Custom Meats; BDL Farms; Eric Gourley; Greenawalt Meats; Lenae Lasher of PJ Greco; Goldedge Tools; Joseph Crate for J.M. Truck and Trailer and Fabrication; Redbank Chevrolet; Seneca Resources; Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air; J.P. and Melissa Kirkpatrick for KTH; Falcon Research & Settlement Inc.; Galen Shirey; Marcie Shirey for Shirey Overhead Doors; Nolf Chrysler-Dodge; Mike Kennemuth for Kennemuth Farms; Clark Nicklas for Laurel Mountain Energy; Tim Burkett for R&S Machine; Nelson Smith for Sweet Breeze Farms; Sheriff Rex Munsee; District Attorney Mark Aaron; state Rep. Donna Oberlander; Kathy Hartzell for Ag Choice Farm Credit; Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete; Larry Gourley for G&G Gas; Larry Gourley; Fred and Suzie Daum for Hillside Acres; Susan Boser for Susan Boser for Congress; Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank; Chris Salsgiver for Dayton Feed Mill; Rankin’s Auction Service; Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden; Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc.; Chad Hannah for Keystone Country Concrete; and Judy and Mike Hetrick.
