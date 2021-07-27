NEW BETHLEHEM – Gorgeous weather, combined with a fanbase eager to get back to normal following more than a year of cancellations and limitations from the pandemic, have helped propel the start of Clarion County Fair Week to new heights.
Fair board president Josh Minich said that the first three days of the Clarion County Fair have seen big crowds as fairgoers can “finally live free and enjoy their summertime traditions.”
The seven-day fair kicked off on Sunday, as folks flocked into the fairgrounds at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“Sunday was a record — we had multiple vendors sell out and have to restock,” Minich said, noting that both the church service in the morning on Sunday, and the Redbank Valley Church Association Festival of Music in the evening were well attended. He said he’d like to see both events expanded in the future.
On Monday, record crowds again passed through the gates, with many people enjoying the first time the fair has ever showcased KOI Drag Racing as a featured attraction.
“The drag racing was a major hit,” Minich said, adding that more than 250 local contestants signed up to race, taking the event well into the night.
“The weather has been absolutely perfect, and the forecast for the rest of the week looks good too,” Minich said. “Attendance is way up.”
Large fair crowds enjoyed the Keystone Mini Mods and UTV pulls last night (Tuesday), and Minich said the fair is just getting started.
“There’s much more in action-packed events to come,” he said.
Wednesday night’s featured attraction is the return of the musical act, Reminisce, an oldies and Motown group that will perform at the grandstand starting at 7 p.m.
Compact cars will compete for prizes in the Derby Dogs Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
On Friday, the headline attraction will be the truck and tractor pulls, with antique tractors revving up at 6 p.m., followed by the truck and farm tractor pulls at 7 p.m. The 4-H livestock sale is also on Friday’s schedule, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Friday is also Senior Citizen Day at the Fair, with seniors being admitted free of charge until 3 p.m. The day’s events include the BHS Primary Care, New Bethlehem Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon, a senior citizen luncheon courtesy of Tom’s Riverside of New Bethlehem at noon, the antique tractor show from noon to 5 p.m., and a special afternoon bingo from 2 to 5 p.m.
Fair Week wraps up on Saturday, July 31, with the second big night of Demolition Derby action at 7 p.m., featuring trucks, minivans and full-size cars.
Minich also said that the fair’s three free side shows and attractions have also been well received, especially the Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus Live.
“The motorcycle show is a hit,” he said, pointing to daily show times of 5 and 7:30 p.m., with a third 3 p.m. show added on Saturday.
Magician and comedian John Cassidy performs daily at 4:30, 6:45 and 8:30 p.m.
And First Bite Fishing is set up near the side shows to offer everyone a chance to fish in their portable tanks each day.
“It’s a refreshing new set of side sows for this area,” he said of all three new attractions to the fair this year.
The fairgrounds are also more filled out this year than in recent years, especially during last year’s scaled back four-day fair.
“Everyone is overjoyed that Tropical Amusements is back and set up on the grounds,” Minich said of the carnival rides and midway. “And we have more vendors than we’ve had in a long time.”
Minich also pointed out that Lions Club Bingo is happening every day at the fair, the Children’s Barn is open daily, and the Home and Family Living exhibits are also open daily.
“Everything’s a go at the fair this year — we’re just waiting on the people to come enjoy it all,” he said.
Full details about the fair can be found online at www.clarioncountyfair.com.