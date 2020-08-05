ALCOLA – Despite the unusual circumstances, the Clarion County Fair’s 2020 Livestock Auction still drew a large crowd of local business owners, area officials and community members, whose support garnered just over $90,000 in purchases.
During last Friday night’s event, held in the large barn at the fairground inside the Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers raised a total of $91,394.65 for young farmers who raised animals over the past year to show and sell at the local fair.
As part of the annual auction since its start 32 years ago, father and son Gary and Dan Rankin of Rankin Auction Services of Clarion took bids on 58 animals weighing a combined total of 22,717 pounds.
Some auction highlights include:
• A pen of meat rabbits, weighing 10 pounds, was sold for $110.
• A total of 11 market steers, with a combined weight of 12,991 pounds, were sold for $32,190.65.
• One dairy beef steer, weighing 670 pounds, was sold for $1,340.
• Ten market goats, weighing a combined 890 pounds, were sold for a total of $9,824.
• A total of nine market lambs, with a combined weight of 1,061 pounds, were sold for $8,724.
• 27 market swines, with a combined weight of 7,095 pounds, were sold for a total of $39,206.
The following are the results of the Friday, July 31 auction:
Meat Rabbit
• Grand Champion Meat Rabbit Pen, shown by Kylie King — purchased by Art Goodman, $110.
Market Steer
• Grand Champion Beef, 1,310 pounds, shown by Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Paul Hollobaugh for Pine Run Farms, $3,733.50.
• Grand Champion Beef Carcass, 1,260 pounds, shown by Montana Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc., $2,835.
• Reserve Champion Beef, 1,260 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Neal Racing Stable, $3,024.
• Reserve Champion Beef Carcass, 1,230 pounds, shown by Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $3,690.
• Champion Purebred, 956 pounds, shown by Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat, $2,294.40.
• Home Bred Beef, 1,220 pounds, shown by Cole Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Tom’s Riverside, $2,745.
• County Bred Beef, 1,225 pounds, shown by Karson Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat, $2,940.
• Market Steer, 1,310 pounds, shown by Danae Hurrelbrink of Kossuth — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $3,537.
• Market Steer, 1,170 pounds, shown by Broc Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Enterprises, $2,632.50.
• Market Steer, 1,045 pounds, shown by Jordan Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, $2,246.75.
• Market Steer, 1,005 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $2,512.50.
Dairy Beef
• Grand Champion Dairy Beef, 670 pounds, shown by Brandon Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Nelson Smith for Sweet Breeze Farms, $1,340.
Market Goat
• Grand Champion Goat, 112 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $1,456.
• Grand Champion Goat Carcass, 84 pounds, shown by Timothy Reichard of Clarion — purchased by Chris Salsgiver for Dayton Feed Mill, $672.
• Reserve Champion Goat, 101 pounds, shown by Jacob Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by Robert Burns for Burns Land & Cattle, $1,212.
• Reserve Champion Goat Carcass, 96 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $1,152.
• Home Bred Goat, 85 pounds, shown by Mariah Clark of New Bethlehem — purchased by Larry Gourley, $637.50.
• County Bred Goat, 99 pounds, shown by Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $891.
• Market Goat, 80 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by Terry Heeter for Kooman, Heeter & Gulnac PC, $1,680.
• Market Goat, 77 pounds, shown by Jed Manno of Brookville — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $1,039.50.
• Market Goat, 74 pounds, shown by Chance Hull of Strattanville — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat, $592.
• Market Goat, 82 pounds, shown by Timothy Reichard of Clarion — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $492.
Market Lamb
• Grand Champion Lamb, 140 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Bekah Elder for Bekah’s Boutique, $980.
• Reserve Champion Lamb, 134 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by First United National Bank, $1,005.
• Reserve Champion Lamb Carcass, 103 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Brody Toy for Toy Drilling, $669.50.
• Champion Lamb Carcass, 120 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $840.
• Home Bred Lamb, 110 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $770.
• County Bred Lamb, 153 pounds, shown by Megan Gourley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $1,530.
• Market Lamb, 89 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Clarion Animal Hospital, $1,068.
• Market Lamb, 93 pounds, shown by Iris Reitz of Fairmount City — purchased by Georgi Grafton, $790.50.
• Market Lamb, 119 pounds, shown by Cane Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $1,071.
Market Swine
• Grand Champion Swine, 274 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family, $1,644.
• Grand Champion Carcass Swine, 270 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $1,147.50.
• Reserve Champion Swine, 262 pounds, shown by Anthony Baileys of Dayton — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $1,113.50.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Swine, 280 pounds, shown by Emily Lauer of Knox — purchased by Joyce Fee for Seldom Rest Farm, $2,800.
• Home Bred Swine, 206 pounds, shown by Dylen Coder of Brockway — purchased by Seneca Resources, $669.50.
• County Bred Swine, 288 pounds, shown by Luke Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Brian Dougherty for Longshot Ammo & Arms, $1,152.
• Market Swine, 276 pounds, shown by Bella Wheeler of Knox — purchased by Chad Lauer, $1,518.
• Market Swine, 253 pounds, shown by Kate Grafton of Mayport — purchased by George Yeaney for Yeaney Hog & Beef Farm, $1,138.50.
• Market Swine, 236 pounds, shown by Jacob Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Mitch Minich of Legacy Archery, $1,003.
• Market Swine, 240 pounds, shown by Case Powell of Fairmount City — purchased by Seneca Resources, $1,080.
• Market Swine, 244 pounds, shown by Brody Minich of Rimersburg — purchased by Andrew Smith for Smith Contracting, $732.
• Market Swine, 251 pounds, shown by Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder Inc., $1,317.75.
• Market Swine, 268 pounds, shown by Samantha Heller of Knox — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,010.
• Market Swine, 282 pounds, shown by Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by J&C Custom Meats, $1,410.
• Market Swine, 297 pounds, shown by Kale Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet/M&B, $1,188.
• Market Swine, 224 pounds, shown by Derick Pinge of Brockway — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $896.
• Market Swine, 275 pounds, shown by Emily Lauer of Knox — purchased by Joyce Fee for Seldom Rest Farm, $4,262.50.
• Market Swine, 224 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $1,064.
• Market Swine, 241 pounds, shown by Heagan McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Red Bank Mills, $1,205.
• Market Swine, 249 pounds, shown by Ethan Minich of Rimersburg — purchased by Dennis Snyder for WRC Senior Services, $996.
• Market Swine, 252 pounds, shown by Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet/M&B, $1,323.
• Market Swine, 262 pounds, shown by Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat, $1,375.50.
• Market Swine, 289 pounds, shown by Kendra Smith of Sligo — purchased by Jason Barnett for Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh & Hall, $1,156.
• Market Swine, 300 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Redbank Chevrolet/M&B, $1,200.
• Market Swine, 261 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Red Bank Mills, $1,370.25.
• Market Swine, 294 pounds, shown by Sarah Cotton of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $2,058.
• Market Swine, 297 pounds, shown by Paige Cotton of Knox — purchased by Sportsman’s Outfitter, $2,376.