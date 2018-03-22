CLARION – Ag Literacy Week (March 19-23) is a time set aside by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation to tell our communities about the importance of agriculture.
To celebrate this week, members of the Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau are reading to elementary students in various school districts.
Allison Beichner of Shippenville will be reading “Tyler Makes Pancakes” by Tyler Florence and Craig Frazier to elementary students in Keystone and North Clarion, as well in the Clarion Immaculate Conception School.
Paul and Linda Stahlman of Frogtown read to the kindergarten classes at Redbank Valley Primary School on Monday, March 19. In addition to reading the book, they talked with the children about how their food originates on a farm.
Clarion Venango Forest Farm Bureau is also donating the book “Sleep Tight Farm: A Farm Prepares for Winter” by Eugenie Doyle to every elementary school in the three counties. This is the book that was selected by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Women’s Committee as their FARM-tastic Book for 2018.
Gone are the days when everyone produced their own food. Now, only 2 percent of the country’s population works in agriculture to produce the food to feed the nation. Many children think their fruits, vegetables and milk just comes from the grocery store.
The Farm Bureau is working hard to get the message out that agriculture is an important part of everyone’s life. In Pennsylvania, agriculture is the leading economic enterprise. Pennsylvania is known as the “Snack Food Capitol of the World” because it is home to major producers of pretzels, potato chips, confectionaries and chocolate.
Pennsylvania leads the nation in mushroom production, producing over 425 million pounds every year. Pennsylvania forests are part of agriculture and they account for nearly $700 million of the state’s exports.
Dairy, eggs, meat, poultry and fish products are also major contributors to the state’s economy. Many cattle are used as prime breeding stock for several countries.
Agriculture also includes biotechnology firms which are leading the way in plant and animal genetics and embryonic research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.