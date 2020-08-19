NEW BETHLEHEM – Vendors at the Gumtown Market in New Bethlehem have had plenty to sell this summer, but current drought conditions are stressing mid-season crops. Warmer temperatures helped make up for a wintry May, but a lack of rainfall could cancel out those earlier gains. Growers have enough produce to meet local demand.
Market spokesperson, Judy Hetrick, said, “Most of the vendors are doing very well, but we need rain. We all water our crops enough to keep them going, but the plants are stressed.”
Hetrick said that she has already seen some winter squash for sale. This is about a full month ahead of schedule. Prolonged drought conditions have damaged a lot of midsummer crops, but heat-loving plants such as squash are flourishing.
While no one has reported reaping a bumper crop of any kind, she said that her onions have done well, a nice change from the year in which she lost 1,000 plants during a rainy season.
As many a farmer will say, “A drought will scare you to death, but a wet spell will kill you.”
Hetrick said she that is a big proponent of Pennsylvania’s Farmer’s Market Senior Nutrition program. While many people who qualify for the voucher are too proud to accept food aid, she said that the program actually helps promote local growers and markets.
“The way the program is set up,” she said, “qualifying people receive $6 per week. That amount has to be spent on fresh produce, not craft items, baked goods or processed foods.”
Program guidelines mandate that a voucher recipient must be age 60 or above by Dec. 31, 2020. A one-person household with an income of up to $23,606 is eligible. A two-person household qualifies if its combined income is $31,894 or less.
Hetrick said that anyone who qualifies under the guidelines should contact the Area Agency on Aging office in Armstrong, Clarion or Jefferson counties for an application, the area served by the New Bethlehem farm market. It is a simple one-page form that does not require extensive documentation. The cut-off date for applying is Sept. 30.
She said, “People should not be too proud to participate in the program. It helps them get fresh produce while helping community market and growers in our tri-county area.”