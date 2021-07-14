CLARION – Clarion County Adventures and Clarion Blueprint Community recently announced that the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton has contributed toward the Second Avenue Park Project in Clarion.
A $100,000 donation was made for the 2020 funding cycle through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), and the bank has agreed to contribute an additional $100,000 in the 2021 funding cycle.
Clarion County Adventures has partnered with the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Pennsylvania, a well-known 501c3 entity specializing in Pennsylvania Tax Credits since 2001. For the 2020 funding cycle, $447,000 in donations were secured, resulting in Pennsylvania tax credits of $335,250 to these donors. These tax credits may be used to directly reduce Pennsylvania taxes, including taxes on wages, business income, rental and investment (interest, dividends and gain/loss) income. When a donor commits to a NAP project that the commonwealth then approves, 75 percent of their donation becomes a direct reduction in their Pennsylvania taxes. This allows donors to direct their Pennsylvania tax dollars to locally approved projects instead of sending them to Harrisburg.
Phase 1 of the park project is expected to begin at the end of the summer. Infrastructure and site development work will be the first step in bringing the park to Clarion. When the park is fully completed, it will contain a playground, sports courts, splash pad/ice skating area, walking path, pavilion, outdoor games, restrooms and green space. The park will be owned and operated by Clarion Blueprint Community.
Sarah Macbeth, Branch Manager of the Clarion office of Farmers, had the following to say regarding the NAP donation:
“I am proud to speak on behalf of Farmers National Bank, Clarion Blueprint, and the Clarion area. I am grateful to work for a company that is committed to the communities we serve. Acts like this are how we can give back to the communities that have been very good to us over the years. With this gift, we can see the Clarion Blueprint Community’s vision of the park turn into a reality, and we are happy to give back in such an impactful way, a way that will keep giving for many years to come. That is truly what Farmers stands for, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for this park and Clarion.”
“Giving back to our communities is not something new to us,” said William Marsh, the bank’s president, CEO and chairman of the board. “We have been prioritizing the welfare of our customers and neighbors in the towns we serve since 1900. We work to find projects for our bank to invest in that benefit the whole community and make a difference to the families and businesses around us, reflecting our brand positioning statement, ‘Community Banking at its Best.’ The NAP program is a good fit for our bank, and we are happy to participate and are excited to see the benefits it will provide to our communities. The Clarion park will be an excellent resource for families now and for generations to come.”