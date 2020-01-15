EAST BRADY – A structure fire that killed an elderly East Brady woman was recently deemed accidental in nature.
The blaze reportedly took place between 7:30 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 at an apartment along Kellys Way in East Brady, and caused the death of Jacquelyn Kubla, 74.
According to reports, the fire was determined to have originated at a recliner that Kubla was sitting in and was caused accidentally by a cigarette she was smoking at the time. The 20-foot-by-36-foot apartment filled with heavy smoke, and the fire eventually self-extinguished.
Kubla was using oxygen at the time of the fire, which contributed to ignition, police said.
Fire damage to the apartment was minimal and estimated at $5,000.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation was conducted by the state police Fire Marshal, with the help of the East Brady Fire Department and New Bethlehem Police Department.