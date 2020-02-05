NEW BETHLEHEM – Despite reports that the 2019 flu season is at its height, Redbank Valley School District students appear to be staying in good health. At the same time, a dangerous new virus may be on the horizon for area residents.
“This year’s flu season has been no worse than any other year,” district school nurse Valerie Steffy said. “Attendance for all three schools [New Bethlehem and Hawthorn elementary schools and the high school] is pretty normal.”
But the season is not over and there is always the possibility of resurgence, she said. For that reason, the district is sending home a letter with elementary students and posting a copy of it on the Redbank Valley School District’s Facebook page and website.
Common and effective measures to prevent the spread of influenza, colds and other upper respiratory ailments are listed in the letter. These include covering coughs and sneezes, disposing of used hankies, frequent handwashing and staying home until a student feels better.
“If students are sick and out of school for several days, they can stay current with their assignments by going to the district’s Google Classroom,” Steffy said.
At the height of this year’s flu season, another viral respiratory illness may present bigger problems for the larger community. The Wuhan novel CoV virus emerged in China in December 2019 and is believed to be widely dispersed in several different countries, including the United States.
On Jan. 30, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) posted a letter to her constituents on Facebook.
It read in part, “With coronavirus having been confirmed in five U.S. states so far, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is urging citizens to learn more about the virus and how to protect yourself. At this point in time, no cases have been confirmed in Pennsylvania.
“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common throughout the world. They can make people and animals, such as camels, cats and bats, sick. These viruses, at times, can evolve and infect people, then spread through human to human contact, just like the flu or a cold.”
Symptoms of coronavirus are also similar to flu or cold, including runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of not being well. The virus can sometimes cause lower-respiratory tract infections as well.
“To protect yourself and others, cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, do not use your hands; clean surfaces frequently, such as countertops, light switches, cell phones and other frequently touched areas; and contain the spread of any sickness by staying home until you are feeling better,” Oberlander wrote.
The letter that Redbank Valley School District sent to parents provided guidance for determining when a child is too sick to go to school. A very runny nose, frequent coughing, a mild sore throat without a fever, a headache or an upset stomach are all good reasons for keeping a child home for a day for observation.
If a parent is not certain about keeping a child home from school or sending him or her out the door, observe him or her for an hour or two. If the student appears to be unwell, it is probably best to keep the student home.
In the case of a fever higher than 100 degrees, vomiting and diarrhea, chills, a general overall sense of not feeling well and active respiratory symptoms such as a productive cough and runny nose requiring frequent blowing are all good indicators that a student needs to stay home.
A sick child should stay home until his temperature returns to normal for 24 hours. If he or she has been prescribed antibiotics, they should be taken for 48 hours before going back to school.
The recommendations from the Redbank Valley School District can be adopted by adults in the workplace, too. The Centers for Disease Control recommend that employees stay home if they feel a cold, the flu or coronavirus is coming on. The same guidelines on how long to stay home apply to adults as well.
The CDC notes that a sick person’s temperature should be measured before the patient is given a fever-reducing drug such as acetaminophen. Sometimes illnesses such as influenza or the new coronavirus are not accompanied by fever and caregivers should be on the lookout for additional symptoms of illness.
In line with Redbank Valley School District’s tactic of instructing sick students online, employers can allow their workers to telecommute if at all possible.
Frequent handwashing with warm water and soap, keeping one’s distance from other people and proper sneeze etiquette can keep everyone safe from a multitude of germs.