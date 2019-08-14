NEW BETHLEHEM – With a little more than a month to go, Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members met last week to discuss the upcoming Peanut Butter Festival, noting that volunteers are needed for various aspects of the three-day event.
At their Aug. 8 meeting, chamber board members said that planning for the Sept. 20-22 festival is in its final stages, with most everything in order for the event.
Chamber president Ryan Wells noted that due to a washout and collapse along a part of the Redbank Valley Trail, the festival’s 5K race will feature a new route this year. He also stated that the trail condition won’t impact the festival’s mountain bike race, which starts on the trail but goes off road before the trail problem.
Member Gordon Barrows said that all the information on the festival website has been updated, with entry forms and other information available. He noted that the recently printed brochures for the festival omitted the parade, which will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“Yes, we are still having the parade,” Barrows noted.
He also noted that sponsors stepped up this year for the festival, allowing for a broader distribution of brochures.
Officials also asked for volunteers to sign up to work in the chamber’s merchandise tent during the festival, and called on the community to sign up to help with the festival’s setup on Thursday evening, Sept. 19.
Final details for the festival will be discussed at a Peanut Butter Festival public meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Zack’s along Wood Street.
In other business at the chamber meeting, members welcomed two new board members.
To replace Dianna Brothers, who stepped down from her position several months ago, the board appointed longtime past chamber member Tim Murray of Redbank Valley Subway to fill the vacancy through April 2020.
Officials also noted the resignation of board member Wendy Wiant. Janelle Bond of Pat Merwin Realty was unanimously appointed to fill that position, which ends in April 2021.