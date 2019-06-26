NEW BETHLEHEM – Following publication of the story, “Chamber sticks with three-day festival” on the front page of last week’s Leader-Vindicator, a volunteer for the local Peanut Butter Festival reached out to this newspaper to clarify comments that she made at the June 13 meeting of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Local resident and New Bethlehem Borough Council member Lisa Kerle, who has overseen the vendors at the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival the past couple of years, stated at the June 13 chamber board meeting that she was contacted by a chamber board member who said the festival was cutting Friday from the usually three-day event, and was asking if the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest presentation could be held on her property rather than at the festival grounds where it usually takes place.
“I was totally taken off guard,” Kerle said at the chamber meeting, noting that when she asked for clarification, she was told Friday’s lineup was “definitely cancelled.”
Following publication of the article from the chamber meeting last week, Kerle said on June 19 that when she posted about the cancellation of Friday from the festival schedule on Facebook, she never called out the chamber nor anyone personally.
“My post on Facebook asked what community members and businesses knew the festival was cancelled for Friday night,” she said. “I didn’t call out the chamber nor anyone personally with that post.”
Kerle provided copies of a text message exchange that she had on May 21 with a chamber board member.
In the text messages, the board member reached out to Kerle, noting that the queen contest is celebrating 20 years and would like to hold a special recognition of all past and present queens and participants.
“And since we are doing away with Friday night for the festival, we are looking at options,” the board member notes, going on to ask Kerle if the event could be held in the gardens at her home in New Bethlehem.
Kerle responded, “So, no vendors or anything Friday night?”
To which the board member replied, “No. Friday night will be set up.”
Kerle said it was after that exchange that she then was told by two chamber members on May 24 that the chamber board was planning to do an email vote about cutting Friday from the event, and that the vote would then be ratified at the board’s regular meeting on June 13. She said these two members, who she would not identify, told her that “the votes seemed to be falling for no festival Friday night.”
Setting the record straight, Kerle said she only wanted to convey to the public that her initial Facebook post was not in response to rumors she had heard, but from actual information she had received from three chamber members. She also noted that when she later shared a Facebook post by another individual who had called out one board member for the decision to cut back the festival, she was attempting to post that one person wasn’t responsible, but the board as a whole.
“When I realized it looked like I was supporting that post blaming just one person, I removed that post,” she said.
The chamber board, at its June 13 meeting, voted unanimously to keep the festival as a three-day event. Several members said at the meeting that the idea to cut the festival back to two days was just an idea that was brought up but never fully discussed by the group.
Kerle said that she hopes the matter can be put to rest, and that after the last chamber meeting as well as a festival meeting on June 19, attended by several board members and even one via conference call along with many past volunteers and new volunteers, she feels “the chamber and community members are moving in a positive and forward motion with open communication and more involvement from everyone to keep the festival vibrant and successful as years past.”
The three-day festival is scheduled for Sept. 20-22 in Gumtown Park.