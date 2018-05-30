PUTNEYVILLE – Two weeks ago, gardeners and greenhouses were frantically covering plants or moving them under cover as nighttime temperatures dipped into the 20s and 30s. On Memorial Day, the mercury soared to near 90 degrees. It has been a wild ride.
Accuweather and the National Weather Service predicted cool and rainy conditions well into the third week of May, but their forecasts fell short of total accuracy. To the forecasters’ credit, most of Pennsylvania has seen rainfall well above average. The L-V coverage area received about two inches more rain than normal in May.
“It has been a very strange season,” Cindy Koleck, of Koleck’s Greenhouse in Putneyville, said on May 11. “We have days of too much rain, and even some snow. And then there’s a day here and there when we have some warm sun.”
Established perennial plants got off to a slow start, while younger ones had to remain inside to avoid frost damage. Her greenhouses were crammed with pots without a real place to go.
“The plants in the greenhouses are doing okay,” Koleck said that day, “but I cannot really set them out yet.”
Her annual target date for moving plants outdoors is usually April 15. Even a May 1 date presented a danger as the cold lingered through mid-month.
“The cool-weather crops such as cabbage and broccoli were fine, but I had some Martha Washington geraniums get nipped one night when it got down to 28,” she said. The geraniums were moved to a warmer greenhouse, had their frost-nipped leaves trimmed and were expected to recover.
Koleck cautioned gardeners to hold off on setting out their annual bedding plants and frost-tender garden crops until Memorial Day.
“It is not just the cold temperatures,” Koleck said. “The ground is still cold and wet from the rain we have been having. Planting in those conditions is bad for the soil and encourages diseases.”
Temperatures rebounded to near-normal the following week, and then approached record-breaking levels on Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, Donna Kemmer, of Kemmer’s Greenhouse in Shannondale, said that all her plants were doing well. The sunny and hot conditions brought out gardeners in droves that day. Hanging baskets, tomato plants, bedding flowers and herbs were stacked high on shoppers’ carts, and the checkout line was long.
“Everything is doing fine now,” she said. “Of course, the sudden hot weather makes it harder to work in the greenhouses, but we are not complaining.”
