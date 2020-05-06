NEW BETHLEHEM – With the pending referendum vote that would allow for the raising of district taxes above the index, Redbank Valley School Board members voted earlier this week on two issues related directly to the school district’s budget.
In an 1-8 decision at Monday night’s online meeting — with school board member Carrie Adams casting the lone yes vote — the school board voted against a motion to support the 2020-21 operating budget for the Clarion County Career Center.
According to Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo, the Career Center’s $3,017,152 budget is an increase of 5.12 percent, or approximately $147,000, from the previous year. This brings Redbank’s total contribution to approximately $600,000 based on the nearly $8,000 the district pays for each district student who attends the center. Currently, the number of Redbank attendees is 75.
In voicing his concern about the budget increase, school board member Jason Barnett pointed out that as Redbank is monitoring its own budget, district officials need to also push for fiscal responsibility on behalf of the Career Center.
“It’s an extension of our district,” Barnett said. “We need to be making sure and monitoring those finances the same as we’re monitoring our own.”
For the second item of business, the board entertained a motion to not charge extracurriculars the 5 percent budget share for the current academic year. In making the motion, Barnett cited the district’s savings and the inability for booster organizations to conduct fundraising.
“We ended up spending about $121,000 less than planned,” he said, noting that the district had anticipated collecting $20,000 from the various booster organizations.
District business manager Cheryl Motter said that while the bills are ready, no fees have been collected yet for this year.
The motion passed in a 5-4 vote with members Barnett, Linda Ferringer, Dr. Donald Nair, Dee Bell and Darren Bain voting in favor, and members Dr. Chad Shaffer, Carrie Adams, Ann Kopnitsky and Bill Reddinger voting no.
Board Addresses Possible
State-Mandated Tax Freeze
At last Thursday evening’s work session, school board members heard comments regarding the status of a possible state-mandated property tax freeze.
“My understanding is that on Monday afternoon [April 27] it was brought out of committee. There was no determination as to when or if it would go to the House floor for a vote,” Mastillo told the board last week.
Voicing his concern, Shaffer said that the current proposal would limit any control school districts have to generate local revenue.
“They limited us in 2006 with Act 1, and now this would totally eliminate our control over that revenue stream for the year,” he said. “No matter what you feel should be done with property taxes for the year, the idea that local communities don’t have that control is really concerning for me.”
Barnett agreed, stating that if the Legislature wants to consider a property tax freeze, it should also make provisions for the expenditures that school districts still incur.
“Too many times they do the easy side, which says you can’t raise taxes, but they do nothing to control any of the costs or any of the other mandates,” Barnett said. “I believe local control would be the best solution, but if a legislator won’t consider that then they also need to consider some kind of legislation that controls or fixes costs for the district.”
Mastillo added that there is still some question as to what the state funding will be for school districts in the coming year.
“About a month ago they were predicting that our state funding would be leveled,” he said. “As of about a week ago, there’s questions marks as to whether or not we’re even going to get leveled funding for next year’s state revenue sources.”
Reddinger pointed out that even though the school has been closed physically, the district is still incurring expenses and in reality has been “maybe 5 percent of the budget.”
Other Business
• The resignations of Tonya Burkett, head varsity cheerleading advisor; Alyssa Burkett, head junior high cheerleading advisor; and Amy Himes, kindergarten highly qualified aide, were accepted.
• Dr. Stephen Jaworski was retained as the district’s dentist for $4 per exam, and Dr. Brandon Doverspike as the district’s physician at $6.50 per physical for the 2020-21 school year.
• A list of Redbank Valley High School’s graduating seniors was approved as the Class of 2020.
• S&T Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Trust Bank, Clarion County Community Bank, PA Invest Program, PLGIT and RBC Dain Rauscher were retained as district depositories.
• An ARIN Cooperative Purchasing Program Xerographic Bid with WB Mason for the purchase of paper in the amount of $14,120.60 was approved for the 2020-21 school year.