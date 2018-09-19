RIMERSBURG – With the budgeting process for 2019 ready to begin, Rimersburg Borough officials said Monday that they are still considering whether or not to levy a fire hydrant maintenance fee on surrounding townships.
At their regular meeting on Sept. 17, borough council members approved sending a letter to officials in Madison, Toby and Brady townships to let them know that the new fee is possible in the new year, and to give them time to budget for the added expense.
However, Rimersburg officials said they weren’t certain how to go about assessing a fire hydrant maintenance fee, or even if it is a decision of the borough council or the Rimersburg Municipal Authority.
“There’s more to it than just setting a rate,” council president Roger Crick said.
Currently, Rimersburg Borough earmarks a half-mill of the 1.2 mills it collects from borough property owners for fire hydrant maintenance. That generates $2,820 per year; however, officials noted that it costs closer to $5,000 to completely replace a damaged or nonworking hydrant.
With hydrants also located in the three townships, officials said many water systems, including Pennsylvania American Water, charge municipalities a monthly hydrant fee. Pennsylvania American Water currently collects $17.11 per hydrant per month from Sligo Borough.
Crick said that with townships beginning to look at their 2019 budgets, Rimersburg needed to make a decision soon on whether or not to assess the new fee. He noted that since the hydrants in Toby Township are new, and since the customers there are still paying for them, the new fee would likely not include Toby Township.
But he cautioned that if Rimersburg excludes one township from the fee, the others could object.
Crick also said he was not sure how the townships would generate the funds to pay the new maintenance fee, especially since only a portion of the township residents are serviced by water and have hydrants nearby.
While no action was taken at Monday’s meeting, Rimersburg officials said they wanted to give township leaders a heads-up on what could be coming.
“Let’s draft a letter to make them aware of our intent,” Crick said.
In other related business, the council adopted two resolutions and two ordinances related to changes to the water and sewer rules and regulations.
Officials said that under the new rules, which take effect with the meter reading at the end of October, customers that have not paid their bills in 30 days will be placed under the disconnect/collection status, rather than the current 45-day late period.
Also, officials said that all multi-unit buildings that have a shared water meter among the units will no longer have the option to have the service “off” in the billing system.
“As long as any units share a meter, all units will be billed at least the minimum with one showing all total consumption,” the council’s agenda states. “It will be up to the property owner to decide how the bill gets paid, and it shall act as incentive to separate service between all units.”
The third and final change, officials said, is that under the new rules, water and sewer service upgrades will be mandated upon the sale or change of ownership of a property.
All changes were approved unanimously, with council members T.L. Stewart and Lark Palm absent.
Other Business
• At the request of the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Force, Rimersburg officials set the date of Trick-or-Treat for Tuesday, Oct. 30.
It was recommended that due to police staffing issues, that Rimersburg, Sligo and East Brady coordinate their Trick-or-Treat times for one date, while communities in the Redbank Valley area coordinate for a different date.
Officer in Charge Nicole Peck said she would talk with East Brady and Sligo officials about the proposal.
• Approval was given for the Venango Association for the Blind to use the Rimersburg Community Building on Oct. 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for White Cane Day.
• No action was taken on a request to add a handicapped parking space in front of Wanda’s Pizzeria along Main Street.
