NEW BETHLEHEM – Possible equipment replacements in two municipalities dominated much of the discussion at last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
As talks of replacing fire hydrants in South Bethlehem continued, authority members were also forced to mull over a solution for a newly broken water line in New Bethlehem.
Kicking off the business portion of the Jan. 17 meeting, RVMA chairman Allen Dawson once again brought up the need to replace three inoperable fire hydrants currently located along the south side of Route 28 (Broad Street) in South Bethlehem.
“We tabled it last meeting,” Dawson told his fellow board members. “I’d like to see us work toward replacing those three hydrants.”
Noting that the state road would have to be at least partially closed in order to replace the hydrants, Dawson urged the authority to begin the process of applying for the necessary PennDOT permits so work could begin when the weather breaks.
“I thought we should look at getting the state on board to get whatever permits we need instead of waiting until June or July,” he said.
In the brief discussion that ensued, a few authority members suggested the possibility of moving the hydrants off the borough’s main drag to nearby side alleys in order to avoid future expenses with the state and provide more water pressure for the local fire company.
“The goal is to move those three hydrants off the main highway,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson said on Monday morning, noting that any work on a state road would require a permit in the authority’s name. He explained, however, that work would not begin until after April 15. “By utilizing a side street we may be able to get the same benefit but for half the cost.”
Dawson said Monday afternoon that he likes the idea of moving the hydrants to a side street so RVMA won’t have to worry about state regulations if future issues arise.
“I just want to get it [the replacement] done and provide better water service than we have been,” he said.
The possibility of fire hydrant replacements quickly turned into a discussion on the need to replace a broken water line in New Bethlehem.
During his report, water plant operator Mike Kundick explained that a one-and-a-quarter-inch galvanized water line recently broke along Hunter Way.
“It’s in dire need of being replaced,” Kundick said, adding that a six-foot section of the line is still leaking even after being repaired with four clamps. He said that although the three customers who utilize that water line have pressure now, it’s only a matter of time before the next major break occurs. “The line just disintegrated.”
Kundick recommended that the authority replace the broken line with two-inch, rust-proof plastic piping as soon as possible.
“You make people fix their lines when they’re leaking,” he said. “We have a line that’s leaking. What do we do?”
While some board members initially thought it best to continue repairing the line for as long as possible, the board ultimately decided to get prices for replacing the water line.
“If you were one of the three customers along that line you’d want it replaced,” RVMA vice chairman Lum Adams said. “They’ve been very patient.”
According to Thompson following the meeting, the broken water line — which is believed to be the original line — stretches approximately 200 feet along Hunter Way between Lafayette and Liberty streets and only started acting up a short time ago.
He said the authority is comparing costs for both directional drilling and open cutting for the line replacement.
“We need to replace it,” Thompson said. “It’s just a matter of waiting for hopefully better weather.”
Also during last Thursday’s meeting, New Bethlehem resident Terry Mateer questioned the authority’s new 50-cent per month surcharge that was approved last month to pay for an annual fee of $4,000 recently mandated by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Estimating that RVMA services approximately 900 customers, Mateer said that according to his calculations, the authority should not be charging more than 37 cents per account per month.
“If you want to blame the increase on DEP, you can only blame them for 37 cents,” Mateer said.
Digging deeper into the authority’s financial report, Mateer pointed out that RVMA’s net income does not appear to account for the principle amount it is paying on the outstanding loans.
“The principle amount right now is $35,700 per month, but that expense is never shown on the financial reports,” Mateer said, explaining that if RVMA was getting large surpluses, the checking account would be increasing in big chunks. “I think you need to look into whether you have enough money.”
Adams said that auditors have all indicated that the authority is sound financially, and because RVMA is owned by the municipalities it services it only has to have “enough [money] to pay bills and have a little in reserve.”
“We don’t have to pay stockholders,” he said.
Other Business
• In reorganizing for the new year, board members unanimously approved a motion to maintain the same officers for 2019 — including Allen Dawson, chairman; Lum Adams, vice chairman; Gordon Barrows, treasurer; and RVMA office manager Debbie VanGorder, secretary.
• An updated water purchase agreement between RVMA and Mahoning Township was also approved.
Unlike the existing agreement which didn’t specify a length of service between the two entities, authority engineer Tom Thompson explained that the updated document states that RVMA will continue to supply water to Mahoning Township for the next four years.
“Mahoning Township wanted an agreement to accommodate possible funding for a project,” Thompson said. “They wanted to make sure RVMA was going to continue selling them water for at least that duration.”
With the total cost based on monthly water usage, Mahoning Township pays RVMA $7.90 per thousand gallons for bulk water for its residents.
