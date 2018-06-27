NEW BETHLEHEM – The skies above New Bethlehem will come to life Tuesday, July 3, as the annual Independence Day fireworks display is held.
The event, hosted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, is centered around New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park along Water Street.
The local band, Son of Leroy, will perform on stage at the park starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until dusk, when the fireworks show by Ace Pyro will be launched from across Red Bank Creek at Shirey’s Landing.
Steve Nulph Kettle Corn and the Cornerstone Church of God have signed up as vendors for the event. Additional vendors are welcome; there is no charge, however vendors must sign a waiver provided by the chamber of commerce.
Tim Murray, the chamber’s fireworks chairman, reminded local residents that the fireworks show can’t happen without sponsors and the chamber’s fundraising.
“The Chamber Golf Tournament we will be holding is a large part of what funds this program, so get your team in for this year’s tournament to be held at Clarion Oaks on Sept. 8,” Murray said. “Also thanks to all our sponsors who help make this show a reality — watch for the listing of sponsors in next week’s newspaper.”
Also this year, the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory in New Bethlehem is asking that no one park on or near the company property, including Walnut Street, to view the fireworks. The company will be in full operation during this time and will have trucks coming and going.
