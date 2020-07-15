EAST BRADY – While the full, multi-day East Brady Area Riverfest was another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Brady will still mark the festival weekend with a bang.
In addition to a fireworks presentation this Saturday, July 18, at dusk, a number of vendors will also be set up throughout the business district.
“It’s going to be the biggest fireworks display we’ve ever had,” Riverfest volunteer Luanne McAnallen said.
She said that after canceling the main festival, usually held at Graham Field, organizers decided to invite several vendors to set up downtown.
“We have about a dozen vendors coming in,” she said, noting they will be spaced out along Kellys Way (Route 68). Some of the vendors will offer taffy, funnel cakes, deep fried goodies, kettle corn, T-shirts, jewelry and there will be three children’s games set up as well.
Some vendors will set up on Friday, while others will only be open Saturday.
The Riverfest Committee also reminds visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing to protect themselves and others.
And looking ahead, the festival committee is still planning to host a pig roast on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Drag Queen Bingo on Saturday, Sept. 12, to begin raising money for the 2021 festival.