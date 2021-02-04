CLARION – Clarion's sweetest time ever will be the week of Valentine's Day! The Clarion Chamber's "First Chocolate Crawl" is the perfect outing for all of our chocolate loving people.
Visit participating businesses throughout the week of Feb. 8-15, sample decadent chocolate treats of all kinds, shop in amazing stores and enjoy your time exploring around the Clarion area.
The following businesses will be participating in this new event:
• The Haskell House
• Deer Creek Winery
• McDonald's (Main Street Location)
• Lifespan Family Services (will be set-up at the Chamber)
• FL Crooks & Co.
• Escape Room Clarion/9 World Axe Throwing/MMA
• Dan Smith's Candies & Gifts
• Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry
Stop by the Chamber office on Friday, Feb. 5, pay $5 and receive a list of businesses participating throughout the week of Feb. 8-15, visit each location, enjoy the chocolate treat, have your official map signed/stamped. Enjoy shopping and checking out what the business has to offer.
After you have visited each business and your card is validated, drop it off at the Chamber office for a drawing to be drawn on Facebook Live on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
For more information, contact the chamber office at 814-226-9161.