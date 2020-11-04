NEW BETHLEHEM – Oprah Winfrey once said that “there is no greater gift you can give than to honor your calling.” These words seem to aptly describe the experience of the newest minister in the New Bethlehem area.
Pastor Zachary Lays, who recently began his service as senior pastor at First Church of God in New Bethlehem, described his calling to ministry as a “lifelong” journey.
“My parents raised me to know Christ and I believed in him at a young age,” Lays said, noting that he served in the church most of his life, helping with outreach and other events and later teaching and preaching. “Surrendering, however, took a protracted period with many difficult experiences and trials.”
Born in northeastern Pennsylvania, Lays spent several years in Texas before his family settled in Brookville where they lived for most of his childhood. After graduating from Mid-America Christian University, Lays said he made the decision to pursue his own plans despite knowing that God was directing his life toward ministry.
“I recognized the weight of responsibility one bears in living a life of ministry and it intimidated me,” he said. “So I sought out plans I had dreamed of fulfilling.”
Lays joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in November 2012, where he was commissioned as a field artillery officer. Following a series of jobs in the oil field, carpentry and more, Lays said he ultimately decided that he needed to submit himself to God and devote his life to proclaiming the gospel. From that point on he gave himself to following his calling.
Speaking of his final acceptance of his call, Lays said that it happened in July 2017 at a Whitehall Camp meeting.
“I have been following God towards a life in ministry ever since,” he said.
As Lays neared the end of his seminary training, he felt the need to actively seek a church to serve. That’s when he said that he found First Church of God and First Church found him.
“The First Church family has been encouraging and supportive through this whole process,” he said. “I believe that the needs and desires of this congregation align with my calling, and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Since his start at the church at the beginning of October, Lays has been actively engaged in his goals of preaching and teaching.
“I am looking forward to getting to know this group of believers,” Lays said of the First Church congregation. “I am thankful for the relationships that are already being established, and I look forward to more fellowship ahead.”
Lays met his wife, Josie, in 2012 at Brookville Church of God where she was serving as the youth pastor, and the couple married in September 2018. They have a daughter, Eliana, and a Bernese Mountain Dog named Samson.
In addition to pursuing ministry together, the couple also loves the outdoors, including camping and taking walks.
“I am incredibly humbled and excited by this opportunity God has blessed me with,” Lays said. “I look forward to ministering to, with and through the First Church congregation very much.”