EAST BRADY – Just two weeks after hearing a detailed proposal on the matter, East Brady Borough leaders took the first official step in bringing plans to regionalize police services in Southern Clarion County to fruition.
At their March 2 meeting, East Brady Borough Council members unanimously voted to join the proposed regionalization of the New Bethlehem Police Department, becoming the first of the four municipalities currently served by the local department to take the leap.
“I think somebody kind of needs to get the ball rolling and say yes or no,” council president Barb Mortimer said, asking for further discussion or questions on the matter from fellow council members.
With no further discussion brought to the table, councilman Jason Sheakley, who has served as East Brady’s representative on the regionalization committee, made a motion to move forward with joining the regionalized force as presented.
“I propose that we definitely join the regionalization,” Sheakley said.
Councilman Joe Hillwig agreed, seconding the motion.
“I think we should go with it,” he said.
If regionalization were to move forward as planned, the existing New Bethlehem Police Department would be transformed into a true regional department that would be overseen by each member municipality. Currently, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs contract services from New Bethlehem, and all four municipalities have been asked to consider the new regional approach.
As per previous presentations provided by New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows and NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky, members of the regionalization committee, a regionalized force would result in a reduction in some operating expenses, a decrease in travel time between municipalities and a possible increase in available staff.
Changes for East Brady as part of the proposed plan could include an increase in police coverage from 30 to 40 hours per week. To cover the increase, the borough is projected to pay $65,939 or 24 percent of the new force’s total budget.
Malnofsky said he expects the other three municipalities to vote on regionalization in the coming weeks.
In other business at last Tuesday night’s meeting, borough engineer Rick Barnett reported that the water level in the borough’s water holding tank has recently experienced some lower than normal levels, which could affect output to Rimersburg and Petrolia which purchase bulk water from East Brady.
Barnett pointed that the situation could possibly result in the temporary shutdown of pumping until the tank refills.
“One way to address that would be to put some type of automated valve in the meter pit,” he said. “That way when the tank level gets down to a certain level, that valve throttles down or closes.”
Officials said that one possible source of the issue could be that lines are clogging because of the caustic, preventing water from getting into the standpipe.
“I would hate to go to the expense if we can remedy the problem by cleaning out the lines,” Hillwig said of installing an automated valve on the tank.
One thing that everyone did agree on, however, was the need to alert the bulk customers to the possibility of temporary shutdowns.
“It might be good to let them know that when the tank is low here, we’re going to have some kind of emergency procedure to limit flow out of the system,” Barnett said. “There will have to be coordination and timing for when they can pump water.”
Borough officials said the issue is not currently causing any problems, but that they would continue to monitor the situation.
Other Business
• In his report, Malnofsky said he is working with a Water Street property owner to have two vehicles removed from the private property.
Unlike removing vehicles from a public street, the chief said that his department has to wait for the property owner to initiate action.
• Paul Winslow addressed the council regarding stormwater work needed along East Third Street.
Following the meeting, borough secretary Susan Buechele explained that a spring is causing water to run down the street and freeze in the winter.
“We have a stormwater drain along the street, but it does not seem to be capturing the runoff,” she said.
Council members said they would look into solving the problem.
• After two weeks of advertising and notifying adjoining property owners, Mortimer said the council will consider formally vacating the unopened portion of Bridge Street between East Second and East Third streets at its next meeting.
• Borough officials reported that East Brady received its 2021 Liquid Fuels payment in the amount of $40,909.73.