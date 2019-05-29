KITTANNING – A portion of the Armstrong Trail has gone high-tech with the help of the local YMCA and students in an after-school program.
Mile 45 of the trail, which runs near the Richard G. Snyder YMCA campus in Kittanning, is now home to new fitness stations that utilize QR codes that can pull up multiple videos on users’ smart phones to help them make the most of using the trail.
“We wanted to take it to the next level,” YMCA director of marketing Bethany Riggle said. Rather than use the more traditional fitness stations that some trails have, the local YMCA and its after-school program students decided to go high-tech with their version.
Riggle said that five QR code stations have been placed between the Mile 45 and Mile 46 markers, with each one offering various options.
All trail-users need to do is scan the QR code with their smart phone, which will take them to one of several fitness videos. People can choose from workouts that focus on upper body, lower body, core and cardio.
The videos feature the YMCA’s wellness director, personal trainers and coaches demonstrating various exercises that can be done along the trail.
“People can try something new at each station or stick with the same type of workout” for the entire mile, Riggle said.
Riggle explained that the workout stations function in either direction — from north to south, or south to north — and can be tailored for an individual’s fitness abilities, from beginner to intermediate to advanced.
“It’s a way to do additional workouts while using this portion of the trail,” she said.
The new fitness trail was launched in May and was aided by the YMCA’s after school program for high school students, which usually averages 10 to 15 students for the group.
The program has worked with the trail in the past and has adopted Mile 45. Students have also performed work on the pavilion along the trail, added historical signs along the trail and more each year.
Riggle said the synergy between the YMCA and trail is a natural fit since the trail is literally only steps away from the Kittanning facility.
And now that the YMCA has acquired the old Kittanning High School football field and tennis court, Riggle said work is being planned to connect the trail with those facilities, which will house the Y’s summer programs for area children.