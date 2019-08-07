NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s been less than three weeks since flash flooding hit the Redbank Valley Primary School in New Bethlehem, but officials remain optimistic that the facility will be ready for the start of the new school year on Aug. 28.
At the regular school board meeting on Aug. 5, elementary principal Cheryl McCauley and others expressed their appreciation for district maintenance crews, staff and outside help in cleaning up the school after 6 to 8 inches of water filled the entire building on the night of the July 19 flooding of nearby Leasure Run.
“I never would have dreamed we would be as far as we are,” McCauley said of the rapid progress made in the weeks after the flooding.
She credited Service Master by Bell for its work, which was contracted by the district, as well as the work by the dedicated maintenance staff at the school district.
Even though muddy water flowed through the school less than three weeks ago, McCauley said the cleanup work had already moved to the next stage of getting the school ready for the new year, and that the hallways were already being waxed.
“It’s been a difficult experience,” she told the school board, but credited Redbank’s superintendent for his efforts. “Dr. [John] Mastillo has been there everyday. It’s nice having a hands-on superintendent.”
McCauley also credited the school’s teachers, noting that they are still in the process of compiling a master list of all the classroom items destroyed by the floodwaters.
District maintenance director Jim Jones also thanked his crew for all the work since the flood.
“They’ve done an excellent job,” he said. “With that team, I think we could get through anything.”
“It doesn’t look like it did two weeks ago,” Jones added, thanking Service Master for its efforts as well.
Mastillo said that while work remains at the elementary, he could deem the situation now as “manageable” and has begun reassigning staff to get the district’s other schools ready in time for the new year.
“We’re hoping by the end of the week things will look normal across all three campuses,” he said.
He added that prices are still being sought for the repair or replacement of the school’s boiler, as well as the ven
In flood-related business, the school board approved several items during their meeting.
The board agreed to pay Service Master by Bell $140,957 for its work at the primary school, and authorized the maintenance supervisor to purchase materials needed to repair the walls in the band/art room, speech room and adjoining office areas not to exceed $1,500.
Directors also voted to move forward with the removal and proper disposal of asbestos floor tiles, along with the carpet, in the principal’s office, secretary’s office, two storage rooms, a small hallway and bathroom at the primary school. The board contracted with Clarion Environmental Services for the work at a cost of $3,500.
Finally, the board unanimously agreed to post information on the district’s website regarding flood remediation donations, and to create a social funding source in the general funds to handle any donations.