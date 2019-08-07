SOUTH BETHLEHEM – South Bethlehem Borough Council members Monday night discussed the effects of July’s flooding on infrastructure, heard a presentation from Comcast regarding Internet service to the community in advance of the renewal of service to the town, and listened to the concerns of a borough resident regarding traffic issues.
Allen Dawson, the council’s representative sitting on the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority board, said that the July 20 flood along Leasure Run and other area streams in Clarion County damaged sewer and water lines. While South Bethlehem experienced little direct effect from flood waters, it may still feel the impact in upcoming months.
“The flood took out a six-inch cast-iron line located between the VFW and Newbie Wheel Alignment,” Dawson said. “In the recent past, a similar line deteriorated and needs replacement. I am working with RVMA’s engineer, Tom Thompson, to go after Parkhill, Smith and Cooper. They did the original installation.”
He said that cast iron piping of this size should not deteriorate in a short time period, and that a manufacturer’s error may be at fault.
The day after the flood, July 21, a leak was reported from a borough-owned gas well located in the Grant Street area. Council members said that it was likely related to the flooding, heard the EMS report on radio scanners and only had a vague idea of what happened because there was no information released about it.
The extremely wet spring weather and summer flooding has set several paving companies far behind schedule. As a result, a few projects planned for South Bethlehem side streets have been shelved until next year.
Mike Tharan, council vice president who also assumed the duties of ailing secretary-treasurer Dawn Davis at the meeting, requested that the council putting together a request for proposal in the next few months, outlining what work needs to be done in 2020. Companies would be required to bid on the work and would be held to expected dates of completion.
In a related matter, proposed work on South Bethlehem’s ailing alleys is on hold until financing can be found for much-needed sewer line improvements.
“We need to address drainage and other issues before we can pave anything,” Tharan said.
Bob Grigas, Senate Engineering’s representative for the borough, said that action is still pending on five Community Development Block Grant applications. South Bethlehem has been awarded CDBG funding in each of the four previous years, and Grigas is hopeful that the cash grants will address the sewer improvements along the alleys.
Other Business
• Cheryl McCabe, Comcast’s regional manager for government and external affairs in the region, distributed printed folders outlining the firm’s community services and programs for the borough. The telecommunications firm and the borough are in the process of renewing a usual 15-year contract. McCabe emphasized Comcast’s Internet Essentials program geared toward low-income households living in Section 8 housing or that have school-age children in them.
Mayor Randall Stahlman said that South Bethlehem’s residents tend to be aging retirees who use similar assistance in paying for Internet service. McCabe said that seniors may benefit from new enhancements to the program and that more information is available on the company’s website.
• Emily McClintic, a resident of South Bethlehem House, voiced her concerns about children playing in the roadway along South Street.
“Even with all the traffic signs and that speed bump that nobody likes, kids still need to learn how to play safely,” she said. “They have backyards to play in rather than being in the street.”
McClintic noted that one of her neighbors nearly ran over a child lying on the pavement playing in the water after a recent rainstorm.
A list of her grievances included luxuriant vegetation on one property near a three-way intersection, a lack of speed limit signs in the borough beyond the vicinity of the intersection and inoperative fire hydrants in several places.
Mayor Randall Stahlman said, “I have checked with the New Bethlehem Fire Department, and they have enough hose to reach from the Hamilton Street hydrants to anywhere in the borough, enough to string a line from the other side of the creek if they need to. And there are a lot of tankers ready to roll.”