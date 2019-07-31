PORTER TWP. – “It’s not going to be an easy fix.”
Those were the words of Redbank Valley Trails Association President Sandy Mateer following a review of the damage caused to a segment of the trail from the flash floods of July 19.
While the majority of the 51-mile trail held up fine during the flooding, Mateer said an area about one mile downstream of New Bethlehem Borough took a major hit.
“We discovered it was a disaster,” she said following a review by trail group members at the scene last week.
Officials suspect that a large tree with its larger root ball washed down Long Run, taking out a big portion of the stone arch bridge that supported the trail.
“It came through and took out the side of the arch,” she said. A large gap in the trail was created, forcing officials to close that area of trail and to begin plans for what will surely be costly repairs.
“We request that no one go out there,” Mateer said. “[The trail] is not supported and could fall in.”
A 100-foot span of the trail has been closed off with a posted blockade just below the old pallet plant area.
Mateer said the group is getting estimates and ideas for repairing the trail, but is leaning toward putting in a new bridge at the site, possibly one made of fiberglass or constructed off-site. Rough estimates for the work are in the neighborhood of $150,000 to $200,000, she said, although she hopes it can be done for less utilizing volunteers and donated equipment.
To pay for the work, Mateer said fundraising efforts would soon begin. She noted that if the group tries to fund the work with a grant, that could take much longer to get the trail reopened.
The detour being put in place for the trail is approximately 3.3 miles along local roadways.
Mateer said the damage came just as the trail group was completing a number of other big projects.
“We were very close to getting all 51 miles done,” she said, noting that the damage will impact businesses in the area. “A lot of people use the trail.”
Another concern, Mateer said, is that the flooding washed out a lot of debris into Red Bank Creek, narrowing the creek significantly near Long Run and creating a new set of rapids that kayakers need to be mindful of while paddling the stream.
Mateer, who also serves as president of New Bethlehem Borough Council, said she is likewise concerned with the sandbar that has developed near Leasure Run in the borough. She said that Mayor Tim Murray is talking with the state Department of Environmental Protection to see what can be done.
As for the trail damage, Mateer said that while there is still plenty of area to hike and bike in the region, some upcoming events on the trail may be impacted. She said that although the Peanut Butter Festival’s mountain bike race should be OK, the event’s 5K race may need to be changed, along with other events along the trail.