NEW BETHLEHEM – This month’s food distribution at the RVCA Food Pantry, located at 441 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, will be on Tuesday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note the new time.
The purpose of the RVCA Food Pantry is to help provide food for area residents who are in need of food assistance.
Monetary donations are always accepted to help fulfill the purpose of the food pantry. Donations may be mailed to RVCA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Be sure to indicate “Food Pantry” on the memo line of checks.
Online donations may be made by going to www.rvchurchassociation.org/donate.
Donations are tax deductible.
The food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers who give countless hours to provide food assistance to families in need in the Redbank Valley.
For questions regarding this food distribution, call (814) 319-8564 or (814) 221-2853.
For more information about the Redbank Valley Church Association, go to RVChurchAssociation.org/Food-Pantry.