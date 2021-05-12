NEW BETHLEHEM – Beginning Tuesday, May 18, the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry will discontinue drive-through distribution and will distribute food inside.
Those wishing to receive food may enter through the front door of the food pantry building located at 441 Broad Street, New Bethlehem. Only one person from each household may enter while wearing a mask. After registering, recipients will return to their vehicles and enter the food pantry lot from the alley beside the post office. The trunk of each vehicle should be empty so the volunteers can load the food boxes.
Anyone who has not filled out the basic household information form since July 2020, will be asked to fill one out when they arrive. The form will be available at the food pantry on the distribution day and online at RVChurchAssociation.org/Food-Pantry.
Monetary donations are always accepted to help fulfill the purpose of the food pantry which is to help provide food for area residents who are in need of food assistance. Donations may be mailed to RVCA Food Pantry, P.O. Box 75, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Be sure to indicate food pantry on the memo line of checks. Online donations may be made by going to RVChurchAssociation.org/Donate/. Donations are tax deductible.
The food pantry is staffed entirely by volunteers who give countless hours to fulfill the purpose of the food pantry.
For information regarding this food distribution or making donations, call (814) 319-8564 or (814) 367-3331.
For more information about the Redbank Valley Church Association, visit RVChurchAssociation.org.