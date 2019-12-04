RINGGOLD – “It’s been a great ride,” Tim Murray said when he turned in his resignation as mayor of New Bethlehem several weeks ago.
He and his wife, Jennifer Murray, who was also an elected council member for the borough, both resigned their posts at the group’s November meeting, telling their fellow officials that they would soon be moving out of the borough and embarking on a new business venture.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the community,” Tim Murray said, noting that they would still be involved in the Redbank Valley area as they were only moving 12 miles from town.
Days later, the Murrays moved into their new home at the Doverspike estate property along Route 536 near Ringgold in Jefferson County.
There, they are working to put the finishing touches on Lakeview Cottage, which will be available to rent as a “home-away-from-home” getaway on nights and weekends.
The cottage overlooks the seven-acre lake that was built when the property was developed by the Doverspike family in 1973. The cottage was added later and comes fully furnished, and is handicapped accessible.
“We’ll offer our guests lots of recreational opportunities,” Tim Murray said, pointing to the lake which can be enjoyed with kayaks and paddle boards, and the nearby walking trails through the wooded portion of the 103-acre property.
The Murrays, who live in the home up the hill from the cottage, said that after they sold their local Subway franchises earlier this year, they wanted to stay active with a new business venture. And having operated a bed and breakfast for a time along Penn Street in New Bethlehem, they felt the rental cottage would be a good place to start.
The cottage offers guests a small balcony on the front, and a larger deck on the back of the building. The main room features a new high-end kitchen, along with a living room area with a gas fireplace. One bedroom is situated at the back of the building with views across the countryside, and an adjacent bathroom offers a walk-in shower, as well as a large tub with a television built into the wall.
The Murrays said they want to not only offer their guests the amenities of the nearby lake and property, but also take them into the New Bethlehem area for the Redbank Valley Trail, Red Bank Creek and local restaurants and businesses.
“We want to keep New Bethlehem in the loop,” Tim Murray said.
The Murrays noted that the cottage is not yet open, but will be coming soon as they get situated at their new home.
Tim Murray said that even though they no longer hold elected office in New Bethlehem, they plan to stay on board as members of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, and will continue to oversee the flower planter project in the New Bethlehem business district.
After accepting their resignations from the borough offices, New Bethlehem Borough Council president Sandy Mateer thanked the Murrays for being a vital part of the borough, chamber and community.
“We thank you for your service and we’ll miss you,” she said.