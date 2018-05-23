REDBANK TWP. – A former New Bethlehem man is facing more than 1,500 charges of rape stemming from multiple incidents dating back to Oct. 2, 2009 at a residence in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
David Kenneth Detjen Jr., 46, was charged with 312 counts of rape and sexual assault, 412 counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, 100 counts of statutory sexual assault and six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
After hearing of a similar assault case in San Bernadine, Calif., court documents state that the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department began its own investigation on Feb. 12 into an alleged sexual assault that took place at a Fairmount City residence between 2009 and 2012.
While speaking to investigators in California, Detjen allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting a known victim at a Brookville Street home before moving his family to California.
SCCRP Sgt. Nicole Peck spoke with the victim at the local police station on April 10.
The victim reportedly told police that the assaults first began back in 2009, when she was 14 years old and Detjen was 37.
Detjen allegedly told the victim that he wanted “to try something,” and had intercourse with the victim in one of the bedrooms.
The victim said that Detjen had intercourse with her two to three times a week for approximately three years while he lived in Pennsylvania, police said.
In addition, Detjen also allegedly had the victim engage in oral sex more than five times.
Charges were filed May 16 by SCCRP Sgt. Nicole Peck with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.