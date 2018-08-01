KITTANNING – The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival will kick off its 47th year on Thursday, Aug. 2, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 5, in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park.
Featuring an all hand-made artist market, the festival also features a wide array of musical performances, vehicle displays, horse and carriage rides, a historical encampment and more.
“We have more Artist Market vendors than we’ve probably had in 10 years,” organizer Jessica Coil said of the upcoming festival. “Of our 70-plus vendors, 19 of them are new this year.”
Coil also said the educational booths and demonstrations are becoming more interactive as well.
“Our spinner is going to be offering for kids to make felted wool soaps, and our petting zoo will be doing a sheep shearing demonstration at 5 p.m. on Saturday,” she said.
Coil said the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday with the opening ceremonies that will include a veterans tribute.
“We want to announce that all veterans and their families are invited to our Opening Ceremonies where we open with a Veterans Tribute and recognize all veterans in attendance,” Coil said.
Thursday evening’s entertainment will include acoustic musicians Madison Starr Kunst and Rachel Ebig from 6 to 7 p.m. (north stage); the Kittanning Firemen’s Band from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (main stage); bagpiper Mychael Morohovich from 7 to 8 p.m. (north stage and strolling); the Festival-Idol Competition from 7:30 to 9 p.m. (main stage); and acoustic trio the Shay Seeds from 8 to 9 p.m. (north stage).
On Friday, the entertainment lineup includes: Madison Starr Kunst and Rachel Ebig from 6 to 7 p.m. (north stage); Tuika’s Polynesian Island Magic from 7 to 10 p.m. (main stage); vocalist Michaela Dalssio from 7 to 8 p.m. (north stage); vocalist Isabella Nanney from 8 to 9 p.m. (north stage); and vocalist Hannah Walleck from 9 to 10 p.m. (north stage).
Saturday’s schedule starts early with the Raise the Roof 5K at 8 a.m., starting at the YMCA. There will be a sheep shearing demonstration at the petting zoo at 5 p.m.
Musical acts will begin at noon with Steel Clover’s Celtic music and demonstrations in Booth 23.
The on-stage acts on Saturday include: Claire Osborne’s music students from 1 to 2 p.m. (main stage); the Armstrong County Theater Group from 1 to 2:15 p.m. (north stage); Mike Smail’s Custom Drum Shop Student Band from 2 to 3:30 p.m. (main stage); Christian acoustic duo Rod and Dez from 3 to 4 p.m. (north stage); the Pittsburgh Steeline drum corps from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (main stage); contemporary Christian music by Risen to Save from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (north stage); country music by the Charee White Band from 7 to 10 p.m. (main stage); vocalist Michaela Dalssio from 7 to 8 p.m. (north stage); vocalist Isabella Nanney from 8 to 9 p.m. (north stage); and singer-songwriter Chad Michelini from 9 to 10 p.m. (north stage).
The festival concludes on Sunday with the following stage schedule: The Vogues from 1 to 3 p.m. (main stage); the Richard Park Trio from 1 to 3 p.m. (north stage); The Jentz from 4 to 6 p.m. (main stage); and vocalist Michaela Dalssio from 4 to 5 p.m. (north stage).
The festival will also feature an art show at the First United Methodist Church Covenant Center, as well as pony rides, face painting, handmade toys, a Colonial petting zoo and more.
For more information, visit ArmstrongFestival.com.
