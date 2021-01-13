CLARION – A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is being held this week at the Clarion County Park in Paint Township.
Starting on Tuesday and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 16, the free first-come, first-served testing clinic will be open with no appointments necessary.
Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.
The site will be open daily through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clarion County Park near Shippenville.
Individuals who are tested should self-isolate while they await test results. For those individuals who live with other people, they should self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Whoever else lives in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.