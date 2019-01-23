KNOX – Melissa Fulton has announced her candidacy for Magisterial District Judge for District 18-3-03, based in Knox.
The district is comprised of Ashland, Beaver, Elk, Richland and Salem townships, as well as Foxburg, Knox, Shippenville and St. Petersburg boroughs.
Fulton attended required Certification Training for prospective Magisterial District Judges in Harrisburg. The four-week course provided a thorough knowledge base covering standards of ethics, criminal and civil law and a comprehensive analysis of the fundamentals of judicial process.
Fulton and her husband, Ian, reside on a farm in Ashland Township. They have three children, Alannah (12), Everett (10) and Lochlan (8). The family is active in the outdoors and enjoys hunting, fishing and athletics.
A 2000 graduate of Clarion University, the candidate has a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation Science with concentration on Developmental Disabilities. She’s been employed for the past 20 years in the field of health and human services, working with juvenile offenders, families in crisis, volunteer mentors, health care patients and community development.
Since 2012, Fulton has filled the role of Executive Director of the United Way of Clarion County. Her accomplishments include establishing the Community Cancer Fund, organizing the local Healthy Kids Running Series, creating and coordinating Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program for local children, and launching PA 2-1-1 services across Clarion County. She was the driving force behind the United Way’s annual campaign and special event fundraisers which provide financial support for over 25 local programs. She is a board member of United Way of Pennsylvania, serving as co-chair for the Nomination committee.
Fulton is an active parishioner in Knox United Methodist Church, member of the Clarion Rotary Club, Shelter Task Force, serves on National Fuel’s Neighbor for Neighbor committee, vice president of Knox Civic Club and vice president of the Sawmill Center for the Arts. She volunteers with Clarion County Sportsmen for Youth and is a member of the Knox Horsethief Committee.
As for her decision to run for Magisterial District Judge, Fulton stated that over the “past 20 years, I’ve dedicated myself to improving my community, making sure people felt safe and were treated fairly. This opportunity seems like a natural next step. I’m an advocate, I fight for what is right even if it isn’t the easiest choice. I’m accountable and hold others to the same high standards that our community needs. I pride myself knowing I approach difficult situations with patience, compassion and above all, integrity, all qualities that a MDJ should possess and the voters deserve.”
For more, visit www.MelissaFulton4MDJ.com.
