NEW BETHLEHEM – On the heels of a successful Hometown Heroes banner project, veterans in the Redbank Valley area are ramping up efforts to bring a more permanent place of recognition to those who have served the United States.
“Two years ago, the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post in New Bethlehem launched a major initiative promoting a campaign to honor men and women from the Redbank Valley area who served our nation in military uniform,” veteran Ray Ishman said.
Known as the Hometown Hero banner project, nearly 300 photographs of area veterans have been displayed on banners in New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem the past couple of years.
“These banners serve as a reminder to all who come through the two boroughs of our many veterans who have stepped forward and took the oaths to be prepared to pay whatever costs might be required of them to serve under our Stars and Stripes,” Ishman said.
Not only has the project shown that thousands of people from the area have answered the call to serve, but Ishman said it has also shown that families of these service members take pride in being represented by those who have served. In the first year of the banner project, 192 banners were purchased. That number grew to 299 in 2018, and organizers expect another 50 to 75 to be added to those ranks this year.
“Although the banners look great, they are a temporary tribute,” Ishman said, noting the banners may last four to five years.
“Several other communities already have veterans’ parks,” Ishman said. “Rimersburg, for instance, has set a very high standard of demonstrating what our smaller communities can do to honor those who have worn the uniforms of our armed services. We wish to honor our veterans by developing a similar tribute.”
Ishman said a number of veterans have banded together to take the next step in bringing a more permanent reminder with the construction of a Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown New Bethlehem.
As was announced last month, the park will be build on recently purchased land along Arch Street, just off Wood Street, on the site for the former Cherry Chip bar. Ishman said the park will “become a permanent center for honoring our service personnel who have served throughout this nation’s history.”
To make it possible, Ishman said, a considerable amount of money will be required, and the local Walter W. Craig American Legion Post has made the initial commitment by contributing the money to acquire the property for the park.
Additionally, the Russell J. Hilliard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is working with the American Legion post and has also made a “sizable contribution” toward the park endeavor.
“Their collaboration with us in embracing this development and preservation of our proposed Veterans’ Memorial Park is a tribute to all who have served,” Ishman said.
The next step, Ishman explained, is offering the public a chance to provide a permanent tribute to veterans with roots in the valley through the purchase of a paver brick for the park. The pavers will cost $100 and will feature the veteran’s name, rank, branch of service and period of service, with a maximum of 20 letters or blank spaces per line. As the pavers are received from the manufacturer, individuals will be notified to pick them up and store them until it is time for their placement in the new park.
“The pavers will be installed once the initial layout is complete,” Ishman said. “Additional pavers will be added semi-annually after the initial installation.”
Anyone wishing to purchase a paver can fill out a registration form which can be obtained at one of the banks in New Bethlehem or at the Redbank Valley Public Library. Completed forms, along with a check for $100 made out to the American Legion, can be mailed to: American Legion, Veterans’ Memorial Park, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Registration forms may also be turned in to Legion personnel at the library on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4 and 7 p.m.
“We also welcome any private donations from the public for the new park,” Ishman said, noting donations can be sent to the above address. “Your assistance will help make this a park the entire community can be proud of.”
