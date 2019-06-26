KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Commissioners last week approved funding for improvements along Scenic Road in Madison Township, near the village of Rimer.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai agreed to use a portion of the county’s multimodal funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to assist the municipality in making repairs to the road.
The work will include placement of six cross-pipes along the road to improve drainage, as well as excavation work.
At their June 20 meeting, county officials said that Traister Construction was the only contractor to bid on the project, submitting a price of $11,970 which was approved by the commissioners.
Madison Township will supply the piping and aggregate backfill for the work, which is expected to be completed by the end of August.
Funding will come from the multimodal grant as well as the county’s liquid fuels funds.
County planner Darin Alvin noted that “Madison Township has already contributed toward the job.”
He noted that Scenic Road is used as a second access to the village of Rimer, and is especially needed in times of emergencies such as when the main roadway in Rimer floods.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners awarded $5,000 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek, as well as $2,500 for the Worthington-West Franklin Community Library.
Officials also approved a reimbursement agreement between the county and PennDOT related to the replacement of the West Hills Bridge over Route 422 near Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Construction on the county-owned bridge is expected to begin in spring 2020, with a price tag of $1.9 million. The county will be responsible for 5 percent of the cost, or roughly $95,000.
The commissioners also announced that due to the Independence Day holiday, their July 4 meeting will be canceled and the next public meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on July 18.