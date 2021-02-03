PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a local nonprofit dedicated to saving jobs and supporting small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 and civil unrest crises, has announced that, through a partnership with Clarion County’s Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), it has received a $60,000 donation from the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) that will provide $3,000 forgivable loans to 20 local small businesses to aid in funding indispensable needs and operational costs associated with ensuring the doors can remain open for businesses during this challenging time.
“We were concerned about the impact and long-term implications the pandemic would have on our small business community in Clarion County — especially knowing many were not fortunate enough to receive government funding,” said Eric Funk, vice president of the Clarion County Industrial Development Authority. “Through the dedication to finding creative funding solutions displayed by IDA board member, Larry Gourley, and our partners at the Clarion County Economic Development Corp., we were introduced to the PA 30 Day Fund. We knew that through their support and our donation of $60,000, we could create a lifeline that would allow businesses to keep the lights on.”
Mechanistic Brewing Company, a popular Clarion County-based craft brewpub, was the recipient of a forgivable loan from PA 30 Day Fund in July 2020, which enabled the small business to navigate everything from staffing and vendor challenges and canceled events to statewide regulations and property damage. Inspired by the support offered to their business, owners Chelsea and George Alexander have shared their story and furthered support for small businesses within the county, engaging leadership from the Economic Development Corporation to further spread the word of the good work and valued support offered to them.
“2020 has been challenging for all businesses, and we were not immune. Mechanistic Brewing was hit with wave after wave of bad news, and I was feeling tremendously defeated. Then, I received a call from PA 30 Day Fund that we had been selected to receive a $3,000 forgivable loan, with no red tape and an effortless application process. This couldn’t have come at a better time financially for us ... however it felt more thrilling to be given the emotional boost of knowing that people care, have our back and believe in us,” said Chelsea Alexander, owner of Mechanistic Brewing Company. “It was evident that other Clarion County businesses could use this level of support now more than ever. My goal in sharing my experience with economic development leaders in Clarion County was to allow other businesses to feel this emotional boost to keep going through this health crisis.”
“We’re continuously inspired by stories like that of Chelsea and George Alexander of Mechanistic Brewing, but when they are also willing to pay it forward, engage local leaders and champion the mission of small business support to create positive impact for others in similar situations, it is truly inspiring,” said Jeff Bartos, co-founder of PA 30 Day Fund.
To submit an application, make a donation or to learn more, visit pa30dayfund.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @PA30DayFund.