HARRISBURG – The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) last week awarded grants totaling $504,871 for projects in Armstrong and Butler counties, according to state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
“These grants will support important infrastructure and recreation investments throughout Armstrong and Butler counties,” said Pittman. “Specifically, this funding will allow West Kittanning to move forward with a long-overdue rehabilitation project and Kittanning can begin the process of repairing erosion issues at Riverfront Park.”
“During the past year, we saw more residents and visitors heading outdoors for their recreation,” Oberlander said. “These grants will help enhance wonderful recreational opportunities in our communities. I want to thank all of the applicants for their work on these worthwhile projects.”
The Armstrong County Commissioners were awarded a $335,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to stabilize the riverfront bank and repair sidewalks in Kittanning Riverfront Park, and for improvements along Pine Hill Road in West Kittanning.
The Allegheny Valley Land Trust was awarded a $50,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant to rehabilitate four pedestrian bridges in Madison, Pine and Rayburn townships. The work includes replacement of decking and railings with treated lumber and railroad ties on the Upper and Lower Rimer bridges, the Pine Creek Bridge and the Whiskey Run Bridge.
Elderton Borough received a $21,250 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant to resurface a 2,500 square-foot playground as a weed control measure.
In Butler County, Clinton Township was awarded a $40,000 Multimodal Transportation Fund grant to replace a deteriorating bridge over Davis Run on Fox Road with a box culvert.
Also, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania was awarded a $58,621 Watershed Restoration Protection Program grant for streambed stabilization work along Little Buffalo Creek in Buffalo Township.