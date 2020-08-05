KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners is urging small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations within the county that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 to apply for funds through the Non-Governmental Business Interruption Grant.
“So many of our local businesses and nonprofits have suffered economic hardship because of COVID-19,” said Don Myers, chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “We want to make sure they know help is available, and that they are very important to our county.”
Those applying can seek up to $15,000 in grant money. Grant awards will be determined by the Review Selection Committee based upon available funds and criteria. If awarded, approval letters will be mailed in early September 2020, with funds expected to be distributed that same month.
Applicants must be appropriately licensed and operating within the county. Applicants must also operate from a physical location in the county and be able to show a measurable loss that can be attributed to COVID-19 between March 31, 2020 and July 31, 2020.
Eligible applicants include businesses with fewer than 100 employees with priority given to those businesses that did not receive a loan or grant through the federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program established under the CARES Act. Other eligible applicants include businesses and other entities that are primarily engaged in the tourism industry, with 100 or more employees. Current interpretation of federal CARES Act guidance related to the definition of the term “small business” suggests that entities with more than 500 employees generally would not be deemed to be a small business for CARES Act purposes at this time. If a business is above the applicable thresholds, a review will be conducted to determine whether any exceptions apply.
“We want all of our small businesses to take advantage of the funding and apply,” said Commissioner Jason Renshaw.
Nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for funding if they can show lost revenue because of canceled fundraisers due to COVID-19.
“For all those organizations that have contributed to the betterment of our communities, we want you to be able to keep doing what you do best,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian. “That’s why we encourage you to apply for this grant.”
To apply for the grant, visit the county’s website at www.co.armstrong.pa.us.