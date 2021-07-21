KITTANNING – Experience Armstrong Inc. recently announced the return of the Gateway Clipper to Armstrong County for the first time in five years.
Three cruises on the Allegheny River will set sail on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The “Princess” will host passengers for two fall foliage sightseeing cruises at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., each an hour in duration. In addition, a two-hour dinner cruise will set sail at 6 p.m. which includes a dinner, a complimentary beverage, and entertainment included (cash bar available).
Participants will board at Riverfront Park in Kittanning, located at South Water Street. The boarding location is subject to change due to water levels.
“We are very excited to bring the Gateway Clipper back to Armstrong County to showcase our beautiful waterways and scenic river valley,” said Experience Armstrong Inc. Director Michael Bruno. “Fall foliage on the river is breathtaking and we anticipate a great turnout for the event.”
The cost is $30 per person for the fall foliage sightseeing cruises and $75 for the dinner cruise. Tickets are available at armstrongcounty.com/event/gateway-clipper-event/.
Tickets are limited for all three cruises, so early reservations are recommended.