DISTANT – Optimistic about the future of the local economy, two area businessmen are beginning new endeavors.
It was a decision that took place in the middle of the economic downturn during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Tyler Hopper and John Strate made an agreement for Hopper to purchase Genesis Screens, a screen printing and embroidery company that Strate started in 1993.
“We were in the middle of a state lockdown due to COVID-19 when John asked me if we were interested in buying the business,“ Tyler Hopper said, stating that he was apprehensive about it at first because of the down economy. “After meeting to discuss the details and look at the equipment, we realized that we could increase our production capacity for the products we were already creating, and help more businesses with the marketing and branding services that we offer through Hopper Corporation.”
Genesis Screens officially changed hands in June, and was moved to a shared office space with Hopper Corporation in Distant. The acquisition of Genesis Screens will allow Hopper to include the production capabilities of Genesis Screens with the existing products from Hopper Corporation, while offering his marketing and branding expertise to the customers of Genesis Screens.
After selling Genesis Screens, Strate will be turning his attention to his new endeavor: Strate Forward Catering. Based in Dayton, it will offer catering and take out with menus based on seasonally available ingredients.
For more information about Genesis Screens, contact Hopper at (814) 257-9868, or visit www.genesisscreens.net.
For more about Strate Forward Catering, contact Strate at (724) 664-4613.