KITTANNING – Armstrong County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Brenda C. George has announced that she will seek re-election for a sixth term of office.
The Madison Township resident was first elected in 1999 but has been employed in the county office for 35 years.
The Prothonotary is the chief custodian of the Civil Records of the Court of Common Pleas with the administrative responsibility of their safekeeping and preservation. The Clerk of Courts is the chief custodian of the criminal records of the Court of Common Pleas including all related motions and filings.
George said that since her election in 1999, she has improved the efficiency and operation of the Prothonotary/Clerk’s office by maintaining a computer electronic imaging system that allows instant access to court documents dating back to the 1930s. She developed and implemented a record retention plan to ensure proper document storage so they may be reproduced in case of natural disaster or fire. George also receipted and disbursed more than $14 million in Clerk of Courts’ fines, costs, restitution and filing fees as well as collected more than $9 million in filing fees and escrow on behalf of the Prothonotary.
George is a member of the Pennsylvania Prothonotaries and Clerks of Court Association where she has served on various committees, executive board and past president. She was appointed to the Public Access Working Group for both the Magisterial District Courts and Court of Common Pleas to assist in developing a public access plan for court documents and serves on the Communication Committee for the Administrative Office of the Pennsylvania Courts. She is an active member of the Independent Baptist Church, Distant.
George and her husband, Brian, reside in Deanville, Armstrong County.
