CLARION – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans, part of the Stage community of stores, debuted a new Gordmans store, located at 22677 Route 68, Clarion Mall in Monroe Township, outside of Clarion on Tuesday morning.
Gordmans replaces the previous Peebles.
A ribbon cutting was held at 9 a.m. and as part of Gordmans’ commitment to the community, the retailer presented a $1,000 check donation to Clarion Area High School during the celebration.
The new store is part of a Gordmans Grand Opening Tour Celebration that includes 17 brand new Gordmans stores opening this September across the country. By the end of the year, there will be over 150 Gordmans across the country.
Peebles, also owned by Stage Stores, announced it would close earlier this year at the same location. Many of those employees are now working at Gordmans, including Manager Toni McCanch who helped open the Clarion Peebles store 11 years ago.
Peebles is owned by Stage Stores that operates 793 stores in 42 states under the Bealls, Palais Royal, Peebles, Stage, Gordmans, and Goody’s nameplates. The company operates stores primarily in Midwestern, Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and New England regions.