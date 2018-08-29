KITTANNING – All eyes were on Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH) last week as Governor Tom Wolf toured the emergency room to highlight the region’s successful warm handoff program and to discuss his administration’s efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.
Along with the governor was Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs secretary Jennifer Smith, physicians from Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, and administrators and certified recovery specialists from the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
“The concerted efforts of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion communities to battle the opioid crisis in rural Pennsylvania are evident here in Armstrong County,” Wolf said in a press release issued following his Aug. 22 visit to Armstrong County. “With my administration’s opioid disaster declaration, we are aggressively pursuing a multi-agency approach to this epidemic that includes initiatives to address needs in rural Pennsylvania. With Centers of Excellence across the state focused on treatment, the awarding of PA medication-assisted treatment grants, and the standing order for naloxone, we are able to reach Pennsylvanians in all areas of the state to help in this ongoing battle that we must keep fighting.”
Smith acknowledged that the opioid epidemic does not discriminate and oftentimes hits rural areas the hardest.
“The work being done through Armstrong’s warm handoff program connects individuals throughout rural communities to necessary and essential treatment programs,” she added. “We look forward to working with the county to ensure individuals have access to supports and services regardless of where they live.”
State officials commended the local area’s Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team (ARMOT), which works to connect those who suffer an opioid overdose with immediate care at Armstrong County Memorial or other area hospitals. Should the survivor refuse ER care, the program’s “warm line,” connects them with a certified recovery specialist who can arrange for an appropriate treatment program within 24 hours of an overdose reversal.
“On behalf of ACMH Hospital and the local community, we commend Governor Wolf for his focus and effort on the drug crisis in Pennsylvania,” said John I. Lewis, President and CEO of ACMH. “It is a monumental task; but together, the medical community and the governor’s office are proving we can make a difference in reducing opioid-related deaths.”
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission executive director Kami Anderson thanked Wolf for visiting and calling attention to the program.
“The commission is proud to collaborate with ACMH, first responders, local treatment providers, and Coroner Brian Myers to decrease fatal overdoses and help persons get into treatment immediately,” she said. “All three of our counties are seeing decreases in the fatal overdose rates.”
According to the release, more than 70 percent of the 750 patients referred to the ARMOT program since 2015 went directly into treatment. The program has distributed more than 4,200 naloxone kits to first responders, treatment providers, family members, schools and colleges, and any interested community members.
While Armstrong County overdose deaths reached 40 in 2016 and stayed at that level in 2017, through June of this year, fatal overdoses have totaled three — a result of this area’s concerted efforts to help those suffering from opioid use disorder.
Commenting on the success of the program, drug commission certified recovery specialist Mike Krafick noted that the program eliminates some potential roadblocks to recovery by putting the medication in the hands of the patients.
“There’s an extra step in the process to take the script into the pharmacy and a cost — a copay,” he said. “I think that removing that extra step and putting medication in their hand is really the key.”
Wolf affirmed his support for the ongoing success of this and similar programs.
“My administration is focused with an all-hands-on-deck approach to this crisis and we will continue to fight with the help of partners across Pennsylvania.” he said.
