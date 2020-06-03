NEW BETHLEHEM – With the ongoing success of the program, and funding lasting through the end of June, Redbank Valley School District officials recently decided to continue to feed district students through the end of the month.
Addressing school board members during their May 28 meeting, cafeteria manager David Reitz outlined possible scenarios for continuing the free meal distribution to children aged 18 and under beyond Redbank’s last day of school.
“The Summer Feeding program goes through June 30 like the school year would,” Reitz told the board last week, explaining that the district’s paperwork is good until the end of June, but if it would decide to extend the program further, additional paperwork would be required. “Even though it’s technically the end of our school year, it’s still the 2019-2020 school year [until the end of June].”
District superintendent Dr. John Mastillo explained that Redbank’s approval for the Summer Food Program was part of an original application to provide meals to district students during the pandemic.
“As a district, we’re not obligated [to offer a summer food program],” he said, noting that he and Reitz discussed the feasibility of being able to provide meals “on a scaled back basis” through June. “We don’t want to lose money in order to do this.”
According to Reitz, the main expense to continue the meal distribution is staffing the program.
“Our cafeteria staff are 183-day employees,” he said. “Obviously there would be some increased labor costs to go through the month of June.”
In addition, he said, maintaining the five-day-a-week schedule would make continuing the program cost prohibitive.
With the board’s support to offer an ongoing, no-cost distribution program, Reitz announced his plan on Monday following the school board meeting.
Although daily meal distribution ended June 2, Reitz said the program will return June 10, and will continue each Wednesday through June 24, as long as the number of meals served remains above 250.
“We will hand out five days worth of meals in that one day,” he said, noting that distributions will take place at the main entrance of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Reitz pointed out that the rules in operation now will continue to apply.
When asked why he thought it was important for the program to continue beyond the end of school, Reitz referenced the strain families have experienced the last two-and-a-half months.
“I think it’s important to continue this program because even though most parents are back to work and the quarantine is over, there are still children who won’t have enough to eat,” he said, adding that there are families out there who have had a rough couple months and need help getting back on their feet. “If we are able to ease a little of that burden, and people are taking advantage of it, I think we should.”
Summing up the experience thus far, Reitz said he has been pleased with both staff and community support.
“The community support and appreciation has been amazing,” he said. “On several occasions, people have brought lunch for the staff, homemade thank-you cards from the children and a countless number of ‘thank you’s.’”
Board Approves Proposed Final Budget
With less than a week before the referendum vote, board members approved the proposed final budget for the 2020-2021 school year, which balances expenditures and revenues at $19,282,734.88.
“That is contingent on the referendum passing,” school board president Bill Reddinger said of the budget.
Noting the proximity of last Thursday’s meeting to the June 2 primary election, where district residents voted for or against the referendum allowing the district to raise taxes above the state index of 3.8 percent, Reddinger said a special meeting will be called later in June for the purpose of approving a final budget.
“We may not know the results of the referendum for weeks because of the mail-in ballots,” he said, noting that the special meeting will be held no later than June 29 in order to approve a final budget before the June 30 deadline. “We can’t approve a final budget until we know our final numbers, which won’t be determined until we know the results of the referendum.”
Depending on the results of the referendum, board member Jason Barnett pointed out the potential need to host a budget work session prior to the final vote.
“It could be substantially different,” Barnett said of the final budget.
In other budget-related business, the board also approved the first reading of district tax rates for the 2020-21 school year.
The new tax rates are 35.4056 mills for Armstrong County and 52.3132 mills for Clarion County. The rates have been increased to reflect the index, exceptions and the tax referendum from the current rates of 24.7229 mills in Armstrong County and 33.7497 mills in Clarion County.
“The difference between the two rates is due to the dates of the last property assessments in both counties,” Reddinger said.
In a final motion, the first reading of Section 511 Per Capita rates for the following townships/municipalities for the upcoming school year were approved as follows: $10 per head for Redbank Township (Armstrong), Madison Township (Armstrong), Mahoning Township and Monroe Township; and $5 per head for Hawthorn Borough, New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township, Redbank Township (Clarion) and South Bethlehem Borough.
Additionally, the Section 679 Per Capita tax was set at $5 per head, the Oak Hall Monroe Township Per Capita tax at $15 per head, the occupation tax at $10 per head, the Earned Income Tax at 0.5 percent and the Real Estate Transfer Tax at 1 percent.
The rates are the same as the current year.
All three motions passed in an 8-1 vote with Darren Bain casting the lone opposition votes.
Other Business
• Reporting on a meeting that he and Mastillo had with New Bethlehem Borough officials some time ago, Reddinger asked if the board was going to open building security to bids, or maintain the current services from Armstrong Security.
Board members Bain and Dee Bell said that it was more fiscally responsible to bid the services, while Jason Barnett suggested waiting until the board knew the results of the referendum vote before taking action.
“If the referendum fails, our security needs are substantially different,” Barnett said. “If it doesn’t, and it’s the prudent thing to put a request for proposals out, I think we should specify what the process looks like.”
No formal action on the matter was taken.
• The board gave approval for the installation of a new district-wide phone and paging system at all three campuses using Prime Communication in the amount of $73,277.77.
The cost of the new system will be covered with Safe School Grant funds.
• Approval was given for up to an additional 54.25 hours at the discretion of the administration for Amy Switzer at an hourly rate of $37.52, Lyndsey Blystone at an hourly rate of $31.56 and Roddy Hartle at an hourly rate of $48.62.
Up to an additional 23.25 hours was also approved for Valerie Steffy at an hourly rate of $44.92.