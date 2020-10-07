FROGTOWN – LandPro Equipment has announced the grand opening of its new Fairmount City Location located at 7852 Route 66.
Fairmount City has been home to a John Deere dealership since the 1960s. Over the past 20 years the location has changed hands several times until 2018 when it became a part of the LandPro Equipment family. At that point, planning for a new facility began.
The new building broke ground in November 2019 and was completed at the end of July this year. The new facility is a 16,000-square-foot building that boasts heat floors for technicians, air conditioning throughout, a training room, large showroom for customers to look at equipment inside, a large parts stock room and sales area as well as large lot to showcase new and used agriculture, turf and compact construction equipment.
At the time of the groundbreaking, LandPro CEO, Tracy Buck said, “The employees in this location alone have over 430 years of industry experience. It’s an amazing group of dedicated people who treat each other and their customers like family. They embody the LandPro culture and we are thrilled to make this investment to provide them with a great work environment and our customers with a comfortable shopping experience. We have been amazed by the hospitality of this community and look forward to serving it for many years to come.”
LandPro will celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Drive and Drives, fall refreshments, sales on nearly all parts and John Deere Equipment as well and free pumpkins and hay rides for families in a safe socially distanced environment.