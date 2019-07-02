RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Hose Company has benefited recently from several grants that have helped the local firefighters upgrade their equipment, with an eye toward the challenges most volunteer fire departments in the area are facing, namely the lack of manpower.
Jim Foringer, fire chief in Rimersburg, said that as the number of volunteers who are willing and able to serve as firefighters dwindles, departments are faced with figuring out how to do what they do, but with fewer people.
A recent $13,280 grant through the Trans Canada Corp. not only helped the hose company upgrade its breathing air equipment, but also to purchase a new battery operated “jaws of life” rescue tool.
Foringer said the new tool can be used by one person, as opposed to the two to four people needed to operated the old hydraulic tool.
Even the breathing air upgrades were made due to the changing scope of area fire departments, he said, noting that firefighters are being called to scenes farther and farther from their home territory to help cover for other departments that are also shorthanded.
With fewer firefighters, there’s a greater need to refill air tanks quickly so they can get back into the fight.
“And you’re running more and more calls to assist other companies,” Foringer said. “We’re traveling farther than we used to.”
The grant helped the company upgrade its ability refill air tanks, going from a 4,500 psi system to a more modern 6,000 psi system compatible with today’s equipment. Foringer said Rimersburg Hose is the only company in the southern part of Clarion County with the mobile air equipment. The next closest is in Emlenton, he said.
The company also received grants from the Eccles Foundation over the past couple of years, totaling $15,000, that allowed it to install super bright scene lighting on all three of its main trucks.
“There was a need to get better lighting on fire grounds, accident scenes,” Foringer explained, noting that the old lights were inadequate.
Fixed Firetech lights were installed on the sides and back of the tanker and rescue trucks, and telescoping lights were placed on the fire engine.
“We’re making the scene safer,” Foringer said of the new lighting.
The fact that the hose company is applying for more and more grants is also tied to the decrease in volunteers, Foringer said. He explained that the money is needed now more than ever because it has become increasingly hard for small fire departments to hold regular fundraisers due to the lack of volunteers.
“You can’t do fundraisers with five guys,” he said. “That’s why we’re applying for these grants.”
As the manpower shortage has grown in Rimersburg and all around, Foringer said the department is responding to more and more calls.
In 2015, Rimersburg firefighters were called out 85 times during the year. That number jumped to 168 fire and rescue calls in 2018. And so far this year, through five-plus months, the company has already been called 73 times, including a whopping 23 calls in the month of May alone.
While a fire department such as Rimersburg could have handled many of the calls on its own a few years ago, now, Foringer said, companies are dual-dispatched during daylight hours because of the lack of manpower. He said they are working more closely these days with East Brady and Sligo departments to meet the need.
“During daylight, you’re lucky if you get three guys,” he said.
For structure fires, Foringer said what once took three or four fire departments, now takes five or six. And that means firefighters have to travel farther to reach the scenes.